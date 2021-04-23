Report: Former Colts Safety to Announce Day 2 Draft Pick

Antoine Bethea, who played eight seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, is one of 32 current and former players who will announce one of their franchise's draft picks on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

A familiar face will represent the Indianapolis Colts on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland, Ohio.

Super Bowl XLI champion and two-time Pro Bowler Antoine Bethea will announce the Colts' pick on Day 2, which happens to be the lone draft pick on Day 2 for the Colts.

Bethea - assuming that Chris Ballard and the Colts don't trade down in either the first or second round and pick up other Day 2 picks — will announce the Colts' second-round draft pick on stage in Cleveland at No. 54 overall.

The former Colt is one of 32 current and former players - including seven Pro Football Hall of Famers - that will announce a pick on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Bethea spent eight seasons in Indianapolis as a sixth-round draft pick out of Howard University in 2006. During his time in Indianapolis, Bethea racked up 805 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 14 interceptions, 47 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries, earning two trips to the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2009.

Following his career in Indianapolis, Bethea went on to play with the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants. Bethea announced his retirement on Jan. 7 following 14 years in the league.

