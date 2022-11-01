Skip to main content

Report: 'Odds are Good' Colts Trade Nyheim Hines Tuesday

After a report came out Monday night that teams were contacting the Indianapolis Colts about trading for running back Nyheim Hines, new reports say that chances are good Hines gets dealt.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night, the eve of the NFL's trade deadline, it was reported that teams were reaching out to the Indianapolis Colts to check on the availability of running back Nyheim Hines.

ESPN's Colts reporter Stephen Holder added even more context later, saying that the "odds are good" that Hines gets dealt by the 4:00pm ET deadline.

"Everything I’m hearing right now about the status of things with Colts RB Nyheim Hines indicates odds are good he will be traded by tomorrow’s deadline," Holder tweeted. "Colts haven’t gotten the offer they want just yet, but there’s a strong feeling they just might. Stay tuned."

The Colts are in a position to look for their quarterback of the future next offseason, and they're going to need all of the resources that they can get in order to find that future gunslinger. That may come in the form of trading off some of their significant players in exchange for draft picks.

The story of Hines' 2022 season has been far from what was initially expected. With quarterback Matt Ryan's arrival, it was supposed to reignite Hines in the Colts' offense and propel him to perhaps his most productive season.

However, he's been underutilized and missed the majority of three recent games with a concussion. As a result, he's on pace for one of the least statistically productive seasons of his five-year career.

In 7 games this season (4 starts), Hines has carried the ball 18 times for 36 yards (2.0 avg.) and 1 touchdown to go with 25 receptions for 188 yards (7.5 avg.).

In 2021, he signed a three-year $18.6 million contract extension that currently runs through 2024 and has no guaranteed money remaining after this year's $3.3 million.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Hines still holds value as one of the NFL's more dynamic and dangerous pass-catching running backs. Plus, he can return punts at a high level.

In 72 career games (16 starts), Hines has carried the ball 300 times for 1,205 yards (4.0 avg.) and 10 touchdowns as well as 235 receptions for 1,725 yards (7.3 avg.) and another 7 scores. He's also returned 73 punts for 862 yards (11.8 avg.) and 2 touchdowns.

Since 2018, Hines has the sixth-most receptions in the NFL among running backs, trailing only Alvin Kamara (325), Christian McCaffrey (320), Austin Ekeler (308), Leonard Fournette (240), and Ezekiel Elliott (236) (StatMuse).

While he's an important part of the Colts' offense when they're at their best, it would make sense to try and flip him for a mid-round draft pick.

The Colts already have superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, and Deon Jackson proved himself to be a quality player and pass-catcher while Taylor and Hines missed time with injuries.

Teams like the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, or Philadelphia Eagles could be possible destinations for Hines as they've been rumored to be checking in on other running backs' trade value.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Sep 18, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs with the ball after the catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Report: Teams Calling Colts about Trading for Nyheim Hines

By Jake Arthur
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis (94) is tended to by training staff during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts Lose Key Defender for the Year to Improbable Knee Injury

By Jake Arthur
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) works to bring down Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports
News

New QB, Same Story as Colts Fall to Commanders

By Andrew Moore
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches the ball while Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Colts vs. Commanders | Crunching Numbers

By Jake Arthur
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) runs the ball while Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger Debuts, Parris Campell Shines

By Jake Arthur
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Commanders Spoil Sam Ehlinger's Colts Debut in Final Minute

By Jake Arthur
Matt Ryan Colts Holding Shoulder
Game Day

Colts, Commanders Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Week 8 Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Frank Reich 'Safe,' Jim Irsay Voices Support

By Jake Arthur