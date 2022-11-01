Skip to main content

Report: Teams Calling Colts about Trading for Nyheim Hines

ESPN reported that teams have contacted the Indianapolis Colts about possibly trading for running back Nyheim Hines.
The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) are a bit of an afterthought when it comes to postseason contention, and after benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger last week, they're in a position to look for their quarterback of the future next offseason.

They're going to need all of the resources that they can get in order to find that future gunslinger, and that may come in the form of trading off some of their significant players in exchange for draft picks.

On Monday night, ESPN reported that other teams have reached out to the Colts to see about trading for running back Nyheim Hines ahead of the 4:00pm ET Tuesday trade deadline.

The story of Hines' 2022 season has been far from what was initially expected. With Ryan's arrival, it was supposed to reignite Hines in the Colts' offense and propel him to perhaps his most productive season.

However, he's been underutilized and missed the majority of three recent games with a concussion. As a result, he's on pace for one of the least statistically productive seasons of his five-year career.

In 7 games this season (4 starts), Hines has carried the ball 18 times for 36 yards (2.0 avg.) and 1 touchdown to go with 25 receptions for 188 yards (7.5 avg.).

In 2021, he signed a three-year $18.6 million contract extension that currently runs through 2024 and has no guaranteed money remaining after this year's $3.3 million.

Hines still holds value as one of the NFL's more dynamic and dangerous pass-catching running backs. Plus, he can return punts at a high level.

In 72 career games (16 starts), Hines has carried the ball 300 times for 1,205 yards (4.0 avg.) and 10 touchdowns as well as 235 receptions for 1,725 yards (7.3 avg.) and another 7 scores. He's also returned 73 punts for 862 yards (11.8 avg.) and 2 touchdowns.

Since 2018, Hines has the sixth-most receptions in the NFL among running backs, trailing only Alvin Kamara (325), Christian McCaffrey (320), Austin Ekeler (308), Leonard Fournette (240), and Ezekiel Elliott (236) (StatMuse).

While he's an important part of the Colts' offense when they're at their best, it would make sense to try and flip him for a mid-round draft pick.

The Colts already have superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, and Deon Jackson proved himself to be a quality player and pass-catcher while Taylor and Hines missed time with injuries.

