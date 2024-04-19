Colts' Ryan Kelly On Future in Indy: 'I Want To Stay Here'
Ryan Kelly, like most players on the Indianapolis Colts, does not have a fond memory of the circus that was 2022.
"I try to forget most of the 2022 season," Kelly chuckled.
The Colts were in shambles throughout 2022 after a coaching change and multiple starting quarterbacks sent the season into a spiral. The team lacked direction, did not have a plan at quarterback, and was objectively a dumpster fire.
Now, looking back at that season, 2022 seems like an anomaly. Shane Steichen was hired as the head coach and quickly established a culture of preparation and relentlessness inside the building. Kelly, who has been with the Colts since his rookie year, immediately noticed a change for the better.
"I thought about this extensively," Kelly admitted. "The coaching staff (Steichen) brought I think was incredible as far as truly empowering players, believing in them to go out there and play well. I think that understanding that there’s a standard to hold, making it fun and also encouraging guys to be themselves was a huge thing. I think you saw a revitalization from almost every player on the team."
The Colts looked and played like a much different team in 2023. Steichen and the Colts' coaching staff had the team ready to compete in every game despite starting quarterback Anthony Richardson missing most of the season due to a shoulder injury. Indy went from a 4-12-1 embarrassment in 2022 to a 9-8 team that came 15 yards away from winning the division title.
Kelly and the Colts' offensive line saw a much better season in 2023 as well. The group reestablished itself as one of the better units in the league, both on the ground and in pass protection. It was a far cry from 2022, when fans were calling for a revamp of the group, including potentially moving on from Kelly.
As it turns out, bringing in Tony Sparano Jr. as the new offensive line coach was a massive success. The Colts established a core starting five on the unit, and while they dealt with injuries throughout the season, all played well when healthy. Continuing to build on that this season is something Kelly expects to happen for the Colts.
"I think that the more you can have that year after year, all the snaps we played together, the time we spent in and around the facility I think is huge for us," Kelly explained. "Obviously having Tony back for a second year, understanding where he’s at and looking at all we did in 2023. The mishaps we had, the great we did, encouraging us to do better I think is big for us. Just making the baby steps right now to make that happen this year.”
The Colts will have the same starting five on the offensive line in 2024. Indy did not bring in any outside free agents to the unit, and there was no need to.
Kelly and Quenton Nelson returned to the Pro Bowl in 2023. Bernhard Raimann had a breakout campaign and looks to establish himself as the Colts' franchise left tackle this season. With Braden Smith back healthy and Will Fries in the mix, the Colts are confident they have one of the best offensive lines in the league and can dominate up front.
"Not to bring any big free agent names in, I think just goes to show the trust that the organization has in us, Tony going to bat for us as a room," Kelly said. "He’s done an extensive job of building that room so that every person in there contributes everything that they need to contribute and maximizes their talent in the time they have here. I think that he understands the tightness of that room and not adding somebody else that might jeopardize that. I think it’s huge and obviously, it strives for us to keep getting better."
Kelly is entering his ninth season in the NFL and is widely regarded as one of the best centers in the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowler looked like his old self last season after a couple of down years in Indy. Kelly was graded as the best pass blocking center in the league a season ago, according to Pro Football Focus.
But because Kelly has played at a high level for so long, he holds himself to a higher standard. Kelly believes there is plenty for him and the entire Colts' offensive line to improve on this season. They do not want to be considered just a good offensive line but one of the best units in the NFL.
"I think the steps we took in 2023, the baby steps we took then and even some of the big jumps that we had, I think we just continue to keep doing that this offseason and now we’ve got a full year together. I think it’s been really encouraging.”
As Kelly begins Year 9 with the Colts, it is also the final year of a four-year, $50 million deal he signed back in 2020. Indy is the only NFL city Kelly has called home, with the Colts taking him with the No.16 pick in the 2016 NFL draft. While there were retirement rumors to end the year, Kelly quickly and emphatically shut those down.
So, as the Colts look to be on the way up with Steichen at the helm and Sparano leading the offensive line, what does the future hold for Kelly in Indy?
"I want to stay here," Kelly remarked. "It's my ninth year here, it's the last year of my contract, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't want another one. So, we'll see what happens."
If Kelly continues to play like his Pro Bowl self, keeping the veteran leader onboard for another contract seems like another no-brainer for Chris Ballard and the Colts.
