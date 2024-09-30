Several Colts Record Career Bests in Steelers Win | Crunching Numbers
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2) hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) on Sunday, and despite forming a three-score lead in the first half, they allowed the Steelers to come back in the second half. However, the Colts made enough plays on both sides of the ball to close the game out for a 27-24 victory.
It was the most complete effort the Colts have had in the young season, and even more impressive were the players who had to step up due to injuries ahead of them. The Colts were without starters Ryan Kelly, Kwity Paye, and Kenny Moore II going into the matchup. Fellow starters Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor, and Tyquan Lewis all left the game early with injuries as well.
The following achievements by the Colts were provided postgame by Colts Communications.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
- Passing: QB Joe Flacco | 168 yards
- Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 88 yards
- Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 113 yards
- Tackles: LB E.J. Speed | 13
- Sacks: DE Dayo Odeyingbo | 1.5
- Takeaways: S Julian Blackmon, CB Chris Lammons | 1 fumble recovery
- Kicking: K Matt Gay | 2-of-3 field goals (66.7%), 3-of-3 extra points (100.0%)
- Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 4 punts, 42.5-yard average
- Returns: Josh Downs | 1 punt return, 5.0-yard avg.
OFFENSE
- The Colts' 14 points in the first quarter were their most in a first quarter since Week 7 of 2023 vs. the Cleveland Browns, and the most that the Steelers have allowed in an entire game this season.
- The Colts converted 8-of-15 third downs (53.3%), which is their best rate since Week 5 of 2023 vs. the Tennessee Titans.
Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. caught 6 passes (9 targets) for a team-high 113 yards (18.8 avg.).
- With 100-plus receiving yards in the first half, he became the first Colts player to accomplish that feat in an opening half since T.Y. Hilton in Week 13 of 2020 at the Houston Texans. Pittman is the fourth player in the NFL to accomplish the feat this year, joining Chris Godwin, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Justin Jefferson.
Wide receiver Josh Downs caught a game-high 8 passes (9 targets) for 82 yards (10.3 avg.) and his first touchdown of the season.
- His receptions tied a single-game career high.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
DEFENSE
Linebacker E.J. Speed had 13 tackles (2 for loss).
- His streak of 10-plus tackle games (8) is tied with Zach Thomas for the longest in NFL history.
- Speed tied his single-game career-high in tackles and set a new single-game career-high in solo tackles (12).
Safety Nick Cross had 8 tackles and 1 forced fumble.
- It was his first career forced fumble (it was also recovered by Colts safety Julian Blackmon).
Cornerback Chris Lammons had 5 tackles (1 for loss), 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.
- He reached single-game career highs in tackles, solo tackles (4), and sacks.
Cornerback Samuel Womack III had 1 tackle and 2 pass breakups.
- His pass breakups were a new single-game career high and matched his career total coming into the game.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.