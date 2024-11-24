Three Matchups That Could Determine Winner of Colts vs. Lions
The Indianapolis Colts face their biggest test of the year on Sunday as the Detroit Lions come into town looking to continue their magnificent season. The Colts will be fighting for their playoff chances against the NFL's top dog with only six games remaining on the schedule.
For the Colts to notch their sixth win of the season, they'll need to stifle the Lions' run game while establishing one of their own with running back Jonathan Taylor. Looking at some matchups to prepare for, it all starts on the defensive side of the ball for Indy.
1. DL DeForest Buckner / Grover Stewart vs. RBs David Montgomery / Jahmyr Gibbs
The Lions run a two-back system that has caused problems for every single defense in the league. Fortunately for the Colts, they have two of the best run-stoppers. David Montogomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have combined for nearly 1,400 yards on the ground this year, meaning this will be the biggest test the Colts' D-Line will face all season.
DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are a tandem to be reckoned with and haven't allowed a 100-yard rusher in the past three games. Keeping the Lions' dual-threat attack quiet will be key to limiting time of possession for Jared Goff's offense. The two backs work in shifts with each back bringing something different to the table.
Montgomery is the short-yardage back while Gibbs is the speedy, open-field threat. Dominating the trenches and forcing contact in the backfield could help Colts linebackers make a play before the ball carrier runs free.
2. WR Josh Downs vs. CB Emmanuel Moseley
The Lions got secondary help late on Saturday night when they activated slot cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to the active roster after spending over a year rehabbing from multiple ACL injuries. The former San Francisco 49ers star is listed as questionable against the Colts but may be a player to watch for if he takes the field.
For Indy's slot threat Josh Downs, the goal remains the same. Creating separation off the line of scrimmage is something that Downs excels at and he'll need to keep that trend up to give quarterback Anthony Richardson a go-to target. Downs has 50 catches on the season already as he nears his Indianapolis rookie record of 68 catches from last year.
Downs has obviously never faced Moseley in his young career, so it'll be interesting to see how the young Colts star deals with this new challenge hours before kick off.
3. CB Kenny Moore II vs. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kenny Moore II has been the key piece for Indy's secondary for years and he'll have another tough matchup with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown this weekend. Coming off a big win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, St. Brown will be looking to replicate his 11-catch, 161-yard, two-touchdown performance.
In his one career game against the Lions, Moore was able to snag an interception. That game was back in 2020, and the Lions are a much better team than they were four years ago. Goff has full command of his offense but is still prone to the occasional mistake-riddled game. Against the Houston Texans, Goff threw five interceptions.
St. Brown is also riding an eight-game touchdown streak, something the Colts secondary will want to end. Moore will be a pivotal part in limiting the effectiveness of the St. Brown - Goff duo.
The Colts might have their hands full on both sides of the ball. Being able to limit the Lions' playmakers is a tough ask but a necessary one if Indy wants to get their first home win in over a month.
Colts vs. Lions will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
