Tom Brady Trolls Colts Fans After Being Booed at Indy 500
During the biggest sporting event of the year in Indiana this past week, we got to catch a glimpse of Super Bowl-winning quarterback and longtime Indianapolis Colts rival Tom Brady take the track as a part of the ceremonial first lap with Jimmie Johnson before the race, while also being a part of FOX's broadcast.
And, of course, in the midst of his appearance in enemy territory, such as Indiana, fans made sure to let him hear the boos rain down as a result of his past history of dominating the Colts during his historic tenure with the New England Patriots.
For Colts fans, it's the only acceptable way to greet Brady into the state after his 20 years with the Patriots, putting together a 15-4 record, including the playoffs, against Indianapolis throughout his tenure there. Brutal.
But, after Sunday's events, while Brady was sharing some thoughts about the experience as a part of the race on his Instagram account, it wasn't without getting in his jab at Colts fans after his unfavorable crowd reaction.
"What an incredible experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Thanks to the @foxsports family for putting on an incredible show, and to my friend, the best driver in the world and 7x champion @jimmiejohnson for letting me tag along as we led out the pack. I’ll be back, and next time I’m driving!!! PS: it was great to get in one more successful drive in front of a bunch of colts fans 😂"
Brady ended his career putting together nine-straight victories against the Colts, even getting one final win off during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. The last time Indianapolis was able to come on top against the seven-time Super Bowl champion? November of 2009.
For Colts' fans sake, hopefully that's the last time Brady shows up in Indiana for a very long time.