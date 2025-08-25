Tracker: Colts Begin Roster Cuts Ahead of Deadline
The Indianapolis Colts must chop their roster down from its current 91 players to 53 by 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday. However, they've reportedly already begun making their moves.
You can keep track of the Colts and their cuts here throughout the roster cut period until the team gets to its 53-man roster. This week, there will be a bevy of roster moves, including cuts, waiver claims, free-agent signings, and injury designations.
DT Devonta Davis
The Colts have parted with undrafted rookie defensive tackle Devonta Davis, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. Davis saw action in all three preseason games, seeing 54 snaps on defense and accumulating three tackles and one QB pressure. Pro Football Focus credited Davis with "stops" (a forced offensive failure) on all three tackles.
LB Solomon DeShields
The Colts cut undrafted rookie linebacker Solomon DeShields, per Wilson. DeShields had a solid summer between training camp and the preseason, flashing the ability to quickly get to the ball on screens and outside runs, similar to former Colts linebacker E.J. Speed. DeShields played 30 special teams snaps and 58 defensive snaps, per PFF, and had six tackles. DeShields had one missed tackle and was credited with allowing both pass targets in his area.
CB Alex Johnson
The Colts parted with cornerback Alex Johnson, per Wilson. Johnson was having an impressive summer, especially intercepting a ball in the Colts' first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, where Johnson corralled the ball with one hand. He saw significant reps with the first and second-team defense while the Colts dealt with injuries to Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, and Justin Walley. Johnson played 101 defensive snaps and 18 on special teams this preseason, totaling nine tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups. Per PFF, Johnson allowed 3-of-8 pass targets and missed one tackle.
LB Joseph Vaughn
The Colts cut undrafted rookie linebacker Joseph Vaughn, per Wilson. Vaughn was only picked up by the Colts a week ago but saw action in their preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, seeing 15 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams. Defensively, Vaughn received a grade of 90.6, per PFF, totaling two tackles (one for loss). Both tackles were considered "stops," but he did miss one tackle.