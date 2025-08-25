Horseshoe Huddle

Tracker: Colts Begin Roster Cuts Ahead of Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts must have their roster cut down to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday, and their cuts have already begun.

Jake Arthur

Aug 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; CO-Owner and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts Carlie Irsay-Gordon talks to Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USAToday Network via Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts must chop their roster down from its current 91 players to 53 by 4:00 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday. However, they've reportedly already begun making their moves.

You can keep track of the Colts and their cuts here throughout the roster cut period until the team gets to its 53-man roster. This week, there will be a bevy of roster moves, including cuts, waiver claims, free-agent signings, and injury designations.

DT Devonta Davis

The Colts have parted with undrafted rookie defensive tackle Devonta Davis, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. Davis saw action in all three preseason games, seeing 54 snaps on defense and accumulating three tackles and one QB pressure. Pro Football Focus credited Davis with "stops" (a forced offensive failure) on all three tackles.

LB Solomon DeShields

The Colts cut undrafted rookie linebacker Solomon DeShields, per Wilson. DeShields had a solid summer between training camp and the preseason, flashing the ability to quickly get to the ball on screens and outside runs, similar to former Colts linebacker E.J. Speed. DeShields played 30 special teams snaps and 58 defensive snaps, per PFF, and had six tackles. DeShields had one missed tackle and was credited with allowing both pass targets in his area.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Alex Johnson (39) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Baltimore Ravens.
Aug 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Alex Johnson (39) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

CB Alex Johnson

The Colts parted with cornerback Alex Johnson, per Wilson. Johnson was having an impressive summer, especially intercepting a ball in the Colts' first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, where Johnson corralled the ball with one hand. He saw significant reps with the first and second-team defense while the Colts dealt with injuries to Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, and Justin Walley. Johnson played 101 defensive snaps and 18 on special teams this preseason, totaling nine tackles, one interception, and four pass breakups. Per PFF, Johnson allowed 3-of-8 pass targets and missed one tackle.

LB Joseph Vaughn

The Colts cut undrafted rookie linebacker Joseph Vaughn, per Wilson. Vaughn was only picked up by the Colts a week ago but saw action in their preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, seeing 15 defensive snaps and 10 on special teams. Defensively, Vaughn received a grade of 90.6, per PFF, totaling two tackles (one for loss). Both tackles were considered "stops," but he did miss one tackle.

