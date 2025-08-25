Arthur: Colts' Tough Cuts Highlight 53-Man Roster Prediction
The Indianapolis Colts and the rest of the NFL must have their rosters blasted down to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. E.T. this Tuesday, so some very difficult conversations are currently being had behind the scenes to determine who is worthy of a roster spot.
The Colts currently hold 91 players -- one extra since tight end Maximilian Mang is an International player exemption -- so, they have 38 cuts to make. This will come in the form of young players hitting waivers, veterans being released, and injured players landing on Injured Reserve.
In the coming days, the Colts may dive into free agency and the waiver wire to fill some holes, and then they must form a 16-man practice squad in the following days, so while many players are being cut by the Colts, it's not necessarily the end of the line with the team.
After digesting training camp, which included a pair of joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers, and three preseason games, here is my best guess at the Colts' initial 53-man roster. An asterisk (*) denotes a starter.
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson, Riley Leonard
We know Jones is the starter and Richardson will back him up, but will the Colts keep three quarterbacks? I have Leonard becoming the Colts' new Sam Ehlinger, serving as the emergency QB3 in 2025 until he perhaps develops into the true backup in 2026. Jason Bean is a practice squad candidate.
Toughest cut: None
RUNNING BACK
Jonathan Taylor, DJ Giddens, Tyler Goodson
Taylor, Giddens, and Goodson are essentially a given for the roster (unless Goodson's elbow injury puts him on IR), but the question is whether the Colts keep a fourth running back. Herbert was a veteran free-agent signing this offseason, but he's been battling a hamstring injury for a couple of weeks. Bentley has had a really solid summer, punctuated by a two-touchdown performance Saturday in the preseason finale, but he's more likely for the practice squad.
Toughest cut: Khalil Herbert, Ulysses Bentley IV
WIDE RECEIVER
Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, AD Mitchell, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould
There's zero movement here as to what was perceived before camp began. The same six receivers from last year transfer to this year. Veteran Laquon Treadwell and undrafted rookie Coleman Owen both had outstanding summers and are obvious practice squad options.
Toughest cut: Laquon Treadwell, Coleman Owen
TIGHT END
Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory
Tight end may be one of the Colts' least fun cuts to make. The Colts will likely keep both Alie-Cox and Ogletree, which probably leaves Mallory and Jelani Woods battling for one spot. Reading between the lines, Mallory has seen more valuable reps throughout the summer with the first and second-team offense, while Woods has been mostly running with the twos and threes. Woods likely won't make it past other teams to the practice squad, but he's earned a spot there if possible.
Toughest cut: Jelani Woods
OFFENSIVE LINE
OT: Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith, Jalen Travis, Luke Tenuta
IOL: Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, Danny Pinter, Dalton Tucker
The Colts' starting five is no mystery, but who backs them up? Pinter and Tucker saw a lot of action last year, so they're likely locks. Blake Freeland suffered a season-ending broken ankle last week, which gives Travis the swing tackle role, but is Freeland's replacement on the roster? Tenuta might be it.
Toughest cut: Josh Sills
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
DE: Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, JT Tuimoloau, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis
IDL: DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Neville Gallimore, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Tim Smith
The Colts' decision-makers have some battles of head vs. heart based on who they want vs. who's played the best this summer. Most likely, the Colts are going to hang onto veteran ends Ebukam and Lewis, both of whom are 30 years old, and Ebukam is returning from a 2024 Achilles injury. However, Isaiah Land, who the Colts have been developing for going on three years, may be a victim of a numbers game after having an outstanding summer. If the Colts do cut Land, he almost certainly will not make it to the practice squad. On the interior, has anyone stood out to make it behind Stewart at backup one-tech?
Toughest cut: Isaiah Land, Durell Nchami
LINEBACKER
Zaire Franklin, Joe Bachie, Cameron McGrone, Jaylon Carlies
The Colts don't plan to use many traditional linebackers very often, which may affect how many they keep. Segun Olubi is a surprise cut here after he's spent the last few years with the Colts, but he's never been fully in the hunt for a starting job this summer, and could be a tough final cut for Indy. Both he and Austin Ajiake are two who the Colts would probably like to keep if they had the room.
Toughest cut: Segun Olubi
CORNERBACK
Charvarius Ward, Xavien Howard, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, Chris Lammons, Johnathan Edwards
The picture of the cornerback room has shifted in the last week and a half. At the time, Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, and Kenny Moore II were all out with injury after Justin Walley had already suffered a season-ending knee injury. Jones, Brents, and Moore have all returned, which puts less of a critical need for guys like Edwards, Lammons, Alex Johnson, and Samuel Womack III. I still have Lammons and Edwards making it, as they've received really valuable reps this summer, and the coaching staff appears to be fans of theirs.
Toughest cut: Samuel Womack III, Alex Johnson
SAFETY
Cam Bynum, Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, Daniel Scott
Rookie seventh-round pick Hunter Wohler was having a spectacular summer before suffering a season-ending foot injury last week. That makes me feel better about including Scott on the 53-man roster. Not only has he flashed at safety in recent weeks, but he'll also be heavily relied upon on special teams.
Toughest cut: None
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Spencer Shrader
P: Rigoberto Sanchez
LS: Luke Rhodes
There's not much mystery here. There was a battle between Shrader and Maddux Trujillo for kicker, but special teams coordinator Brian Mason all but declared Shrader the winner a couple of weeks ago. Trujillo may still land on the practice squad.
Tough cuts: None