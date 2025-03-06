Colts Get Trey Hendrickson Lifeline
The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly allowed superstar edge rusher and All-Pro Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade.
The Indianapolis Colts must look into this given the 2024 sack leader's ties to Lou Anarumo. With the notion that Colts end Dayo Odeyingbo will cost too much to retain in free agency, this is a massive upgrade that has the potential to change Indy's defense immediately.
Hendrickson has a phenomenal 35 sacks over the last two years and four straight Pro Bowls (2021-2024). While the package to trade for Hendrickson will be immense, it's worth it to put the 2024 All-Pro on the defensive front.
Giving Anarumo a trench lineup of DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Trey Hendrickson would put many offenses in a serious bind for four quarters. Hendrickson is also a QB-pressure machine with 83 (Pro Football Focus). This metric led all NFL defensive ends.
This trade is one that general manager Chris Ballard needs to get behind and seriously consider executing. It's likely the Bengals ask for Indy's 14th overall pick in 2025's draft and more, but to land Hendrickson upgrades the defense immensely.
Expect the Colts to inquire and look further into a possible deal, as this trade makes too much sense to reunite Hendrickson with Anarumo for 2025 in the Circle City.
