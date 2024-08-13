Colts' Tyquan Lewis, Laiatu Latu Shine in Preseason Opener
The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Denver Broncos, 34-30, in the preseason opener this past weekend. The team's starters played only a handful of snaps but several of those players, especially on the defensive line, stood out in limited action.
Veteran Tyquan Lewis and rookie Laiatu Latu looked ready for the regular season in their limited snaps on Sunday. The pass-rushing duo primarily squared off against left tackle Garret Bolles, a solid starter who has held down the Broncos' blindside of the offensive line for years.
This development was not only massive for both of these players, but especially for the Colts in the aftermath of the injury to Samson Ebukam. The team lost Ebukam, their sack leader and top pass rusher off of the edge from a year ago, to an achilles injury earlier this offseason, so it was reassuring to see his immediate backups instantly produce in a game setting.
Beginning with Lewis, he got the start in place of Ebukam in this game. In just seven snaps rushing the passer, Lewis generated a QB hit and drew a hold on the Broncos' veteran left tackle. Lewis' bull rush was fantastic in this game, and his power was evident on the first snap. He had Bolles on his heels on multiple rushes, and he nearly got home for a sack in the first quarter.
The true belle of the ball, however, was first-round rookie Latu. He has had a dominant training camp for the team, and his play carried over into this game. Pro Football Focus had him with a pass rush win rate of 40% (albeit on just five total rushes), and he also logged an impressive run stop early in the game.
Latu wasn't quite as dominant in his rushes as Lewis, but he added a different pace and level of finesse than other pass rushers on the team. While players like Lewis, Kwity Paye, and Dayo Odeyingbo overwhelm blockers with sheer athleticism and power, Latu wins with his control and with his hands.
He simply looked like a player that we haven't seen with the Colts in some time. Latu showcased the ability to turn the corner and methodically win with his pass rushes. It's easy to see how this ability will translate as the year goes on.
It was just a preseason game, but an outing like this certainly eases some concern regarding the Colts' pass rush post-Ebukam injury. There will still be a bit of a hit to the overall unit, but Latu and Lewis both appear ready to step up in Ebukam's absence. If they can continue to stack days/games like this, the Colts can still field a top pass rush in football this year.
Once the Colts get DeForest Buckner back out there alongside these guys, the pass rush group of Buckner, Lewis, Latu, Paye, and Odeyingbo has the potential to be among the league's best.
