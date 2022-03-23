Tyreek Hill to the Colts? It's Suddenly Possible

Could the Indianapolis Colts make a move for Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill? It's suddenly possible.

If the Indianapolis Colts are looking to get quarterback Matt Ryan a shiny-new toy, wide receiver Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs is suddenly available according to Ian Rapoport.

"Another blockbuster coming?" asked Rapoport on Twitter. "Despite an offer from the Chiefs that would make superstar Tyreek Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, extension talks have stalled and Kansas City has now given Hill’s agent permission to seek a trade, sources tell me and Tom Pelissero."

Earlier this month, we read the tea leaves and though Davante Adams could be a target of the Colts, but that was before the quarterback had been settled.

The Colts have since made several moves including bringing in four-time Pro Bowl selection Matt Ryan that has eaten into their generous cap space, but Indianapolis still has $15.8 million available according to OverTheCap.

$15.8 million on average wouldn't get it done for the 28-year old Hill who is set to make $20.4 million in the last year of his deal with the Chiefs according to Spotrac. But available cap money is flexible, and the Colts could still make a compelling offer to Hill who has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of his six seasons.

The Colts have been universally lauded for their trade of Matt Ryan, getting an A+ from ESPN, and they could be seen as a terrific destination for a player like Hill who is looking for a payday and a chance to continues competing for Super Bowls.

The Colts lack a first-round pick in this year's draft, but still hold Washington's second and third round picks. The Chiefs would almost certainly insist on the Colts' 2023 first-round pick as well.

Would the price of those picks be too high for Tyreek Hill?

The LA Rams won a Super Bowl this year by moving draft picks for established veterans.

The Colts could try and replicate that process, and Hill would be a big piece of any contending team.