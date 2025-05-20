Underrated Colts Defender Named Team's 'Best-Kept Secret'
Across the course of this NFL offseason, the Indianapolis Colts have made an array of changes to the defensive side of the ball.
Whether that centers upon their new defensive coordinator addition of Lou Anarumo to kick things off, a few impact veterans added via free agency (especially in the secondary), and a couple first-year names acquired through the draft, the arrow is certainly pointing up for this Colts unit that had it's fair share of lapses last season.
However, there's one player who's remained in the mix throughout the defensive overhaul who may be going a bit unnoticed in the midst of the vast turnover, and it could be the lead-up to a surprising, eye-catching season on the horizon.
In the eyes of Bleacher Report analyst Matt Holder, that under-the-radar defender is none other than linebacker Jaylon Carlies, whom he names the Colts' "best-kept secret" leading into their 2025 campaign.
"The Colts were comfortable letting E.J. Speed walk during free agency, likely because Carlies performed well with limited playing time last year," Holder wrote. "The 2024 fifth-round pick only recorded six starts and 242 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference, but managed to post an 83.1 PFF coverage grade and rack up 36 total tackles. He’s in line for a much bigger role this fall and could become a good complement to Zaire Franklin at the other linebacker spot."
Carlies had a notably limited first year in the mix for Indianapolis, only logging six starts throughout, but now with the window open for a big opportunity to start next to Zaire Franklin within this Colts linebacker core, this could be the time we see the fifth-round pick from a year ago truly burst onto the scene.
The Colts' linebacker core is certainly in need of another playmaker next to Franklin, and proved that across the course of their 2024 campaign. Last year, the Colts allowed an NFL-high 1,183 yards after missed tackles, having 10-plus missed tackles in all but six games on the year.
Of course, these shortcomings span further than just the Colts' linebacker unit, but it shows just how desperate this group is for consistent tacklers and playmakers to rise above the depths of their defensive outlook from last season. Indianapolis made ideal improvements by bringing in talent externally to find that progression, but guys like Carlies, who have been a part of Indianapolis' internal development, will be critical to climb that ladder as well.