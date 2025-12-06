The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that they have activated linebacker Jaylon Carlies from injured reserve and have removed his questionable designation for Sunday's clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team also elevated newly-signed kicker Blake Grupe and veteran defensive tackle Chris Wormley from the practice squad to the active roster.

Defensive end Tyquan Lewis (ankle) has been downgraded to out.

Jaylon Carlies Returns

Carlies was in the final week of his 21-day practice window and will presumably make his season debut against the Jaguars. Carlies suffered a serious ankle injury in the summer and was on IR for the first three months of the season.

The former fifth-round pick was competing for a starting spot in Lou Anarumo's defense, but it's unclear how many snaps he'll play now that Germaine Pratt is starting at Will linebacker.

Indianapolis Colts’ linebacker Jaylon Carlies (#57), left, and teammates wait their turn during drills at Colts Camp at Grand Park Sports Campus, Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Westfield.v | Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his rookie season, Carlies started six games under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. He finished the year with 36 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass defended. If anything, Carlies can take over some special teams duties.

Blake Grupe Makes His Colts Debut

Earlier this week, the Colts released Michael Badgley after seven games as a fill-in for the injured Spencer Shrader. The team quickly signed Blake Grupe, whom the New Orleans Saints recently released after connecting on only 18 of his 26 field goal attempts.

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) kicks a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Colts cut Badgley after he missed his third extra point of the season in a loss against the Houston Texans last weekend. That extra point would have allowed the Colts to kick a short field goal at the end of regulation to tie the game rather than going for a touchdown with a 4-point deficit.

Grupe spent time with current Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason at Notre Dame University. The two are reunited in Indianapolis, and Grupe had a hot start in practice, connecting on all of his field goal attempts.

Chris Wormley Brings Depth

The Colts signed Wormley after star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner landed on injured reserve due to a neck injury. Wormley recorded a sack against the Texans last weekend after playing only 19 defensive snaps.

Indianapolis Colts nose tackle Chris Wormley (96) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wormley was a third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2017. The veteran had his best season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, when he recorded 7 sacks.

The Colts need Wormley to keep bringing the juice against the Jaguars, who have their starting left tackle out due to a concussion.

Tyquan Lewis Out, Again

After missing Weeks 8, 9, and 10 due to a groin injury, Lewis is back on the sidelines in Week 14 due to an ankle injury.

The veteran edge rusher has three sacks and eight total tackles on the season. His absence could mean more snaps for rookie JT Tuimoloau, who hasn't had a chance to shine in his first year in the league.

Lewis was a non-participant during Friday's practice, so it's not shocking he's out this week.

