Colts an Afterthought in Latest PFF Power Rankings

Where do the Indianapolis Colts land in PFF's NFL Power Rankings heading into fall camp?

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has updated their NFL Power Rankings heading into the 2022 season, and the Indianapolis Colts finish middle of the pack at No. 15.

PFF showed some consistency in their methodology as last week they ranked the Colts with the 15th most talented roster in the NFL.

The Colts finished 9-8 last season and looked like a lock to make the playoffs with two games remaining. After missing the playoffs, the Colts shipped off Carson Wentz and brought in Matt Ryan in what appears to be an upgrade. 

But PFF isn't sold on the Colts as legitimate AFC contenders.

In a tough spot after a failed Carson Wentz experiment last season, the Colts somehow managed to upgrade at quarterback this offseason without a franchise-altering cost. Matt Ryan may be a declining force, but he still ranked eight places higher than Wentz in PFF grades last season and is at his best in a dome. The Colts were a Wentz disaster away from the playoffs a season ago, and they should have their sights firmly set on playoff football again this year. - Sam Monson, PFF

PFF broke the teams into tiers and placed the Colts in the third tier titled "Eyes On The Playoffs." They fell short of the "True Contenders" and "Could Be Their Year" group that included teams 1-11.

Like the roster rankings, 15 feels a bit low for a team that should have made the playoffs last season and has clearly upgraded at the NFL's most important position.

PFF doesn't seem to think much of the AFC South in general, the Colts' 15 position is two-spots higher than the Tennessee Titans for the top spot in the division. 

Add cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the mix, who's made the last four Pro Bowls, and the Colts look to be in a much improved position.

Talk is cheap in July though. The Colts will have their opportunity this season to climb the standings... the power rankings will follow.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
