Colts' Offensive Line Stands Alone in Key Metrics
In free agency this spring, the Indianapolis Colts lost their starting center and right guard to the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts were forced to move two mid-round draft picks from 2024 to those starting roles, and it's paid off tremendously.
Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves have transformed the Colts' front five for the better. The two young stalwarts alongside the likes of Quenton Nelson, Bernhard Raimann, and Braden Smith have elevated the Colts' offensive line to being the best unit in the league.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Colts are the only team in the league to have a top-five line in both pass protection and run blocking. Such a stat left PFF with no other choice but to rank the Colts' offensive line as the best in the league for the third week in a row.
"Indianapolis' offensive line was efficient in the team's Week 8 win, allowing four pressures — including one sack — on 35 passing attempts against the Titans," PFF analyst Zoltán Buday wrote. "The group's 92.9 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating ranked fourth in the league. Although Bernhard Raimann allowed a sack against Tennessee, that was the only pressure charged to him in Week 8. The Austrian left tackle earned an 86.7 PFF pass-blocking grade, which ranked second among all tackles this week."
The Colts have allowed only nine sacks on the season, the second-least in the league behind the Denver Broncos. Protecting quarterback Daniel Jones has been key to Indy's early success, but Jones also does a great job of getting the ball out early.
On the ground, the offensive line is paving the way for Jonathan Taylor's historic season. The sixth-year back is one rushing touchdown away from tying the franchise record, and it's all thanks to elite blocking.
Taylor already has a trio of three-touchdown games this season, and there are still nine games left on the schedule. Screenshots from last weekend's win against the Titans show the Colts are creating running lanes wide enough to fit a semi truck, and Taylor's having no trouble finding them.
Through eight weeks of play, Quenton Nelson is graded as the best guard in football by PFF. His 88.8 overall grade is the best among 82 eligible guards.
The lowest-ranked offensive lineman for the Colts is Braden Smith, who is the 32nd-ranked tackle among 77 eligible players.
The Colts have done a stupendous job of preventing star pass rushers from recording sacks, holding the likes of Maxx Crosby and Nik Bonitto to zero. In fact, in the Colts' Week 5 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, the offensive line held the Raiders to zero sacks for the first time since the 2022 season.
Their next big test will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers and former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. The Steelers' star hasn't had his best season, but he has a history of dominating the Colts' offensive line when playing in Pittsburgh.
Colts vs. Steelers will kick off at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.