Vikings Almost Poached Daniel Jones Before Colts Decision
The Indianapolis Colts accomplished their mission rolling into this offseason by adding new competition into their quarterback room alongside Anthony Richardson, signing 2018 first-rounder Daniel Jones to his one-year, $14 million deal for the year ahead.
However, it wasn't a signing that got done without a few back-and-forths in the process, as Jones' former team, the Minnesota Vikings, were right in the mix to land the signal caller seemingly up until the buzzer sounded on his free agency decision.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Vikings were in on Jones until the morning he signed with the Colts, and even got comparable money to what Indianapolis ended up signing him for.
"[The Vikings] were in on Daniel Jones until that morning. Like, they were in. They made an offer," Rapoport said. "They offered him real money, I think similar to what the Colts offered him. So they were definitely in on it, but even if Daniel Jones had signed with the Vikings, I got the sense it was more, they were going to let [him and J.J. McCarthy] battle anyways... and that's why I think Daniel Jones did a great job of being like, 'the Colts [are] a better spot, because I could start there, and then just roll forward."
Throughout most of Jones' free agency process, the Colts and Vikings were the two driving forces in his market. Minnesota presented a bit more familiarity in a system he learned across the second half of last season with an opportunity to play for reigning Coach of the Year Kevin O'Connell. Joining Indianapolis provided a potential better chance to factor in as a Week One starter after battling in camp.
In the end, it was the Colts offering the better sales pitch, landing his services on a short one-year contract.
The goal is clear for Jones moving forward, and that's to reclaim his spot as a starting NFL quarterback. Minnesota's situation is largely dependent on how the situation around J.J. McCarthy and his health shakes out, while the newest Colts quarterback can control his destiny a bit more while stationed in Indianapolis.
Will Jones have what it takes to land that aspired start in Indianapolis? The Colts have at least some confidence he can, or else they wouldn't be paying him $14 million to compete to do so. Time will tell if he can make that come to fruition. In the meantime, the situation undoubtedly makes for a compelling training camp ahead.
