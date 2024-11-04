WATCH: Colts' Kenny Moore II Scores Another Primetime Defensive TD
The Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart blew up Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold on a second-quarter play to turn the tide of the contest early.
After Stewart forced the fumble, cornerback Kenny Moore II scooped up the live ball and scored a long defensive touchdown. The Colts had been stagnant offensively with Joe Flacco under center, leaning mostly on Jonathan Taylor for offensive progression.
Earlier in the game linebacker Zaire Franklin had a key red zone interception of Darnold to prevent any points from being scored by Minnesota.
The Indianapolis defense has been a rollercoaster in 2024 but has had its moments early in a primetime game at U.S. Bank Stadium. If Indianapolis wants to continue to stifle a potent Vikings offense, they'll need to neutralize both Aaron Jones and Justin Jefferson to have a chance of stealing a big-time victory on the road.
