How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Cardinals | Preseason Week 2
After a pair of joint practices this week, the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals will face off in the preseason in primetime on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
On Thursday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced that the team's starters will not play, as well as backup quarterback Joe Flacco. Those players all got an extended look throughout the joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday; therefore, players who need more evaluation will be on the field on Saturday night. It is presumed that the Cardinals will also follow this plan.
For the Colts, it's an opportunity for one more dress rehearsal for the regular season in front of the fans while the Cardinals attempt to make it worth their while for traveling all the way from the southwest.
Here's how you can catch the action.
Colts vs. Cardinals
- Date/Time: Sat., Aug. 17 at 7:00pm ET
- Where: Indianapolis; Lucas Oil Stadium
- Television: CBS4 — Greg Rakestraw (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (analyst), Larra Overton (sideline)
- Stream: Indy area, Germany, and Austria — Colts.com | Out of Market — NFL+ (on-demand as well)
- To find out what games will be on in your area, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Joe Reitz (color), Jeffrey Gorman (sideline)
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Next, the Colts will visit the Cincinnati Bengals next Tuesday for a joint practice before the teams officially close the books on the preseason with their matchup on Thursday night. Horseshoe Huddle will be on hand for both, so stay tuned!
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.