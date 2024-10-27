How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Texans | Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts (4-3) and Houston Texans (5-2) face off on Sunday in a matchup of two AFC South teams looking to establish a foothold in the division.
The Texans won't have star pass-catcher Nico Collins, a familiar foe to the Colts' secondary—instead, C.J. Stroud will look for names like Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz in the passing game. As for Indy's defense, the receivers aren't the biggest threat to Gus Bradley's success; that designation goes to Texans' running back Joe Mixon. If the Colts want to have a chance of evening the 2024 series with Houston, Mixon must be contained. Getting Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner back in the lineup will help Indy's cause.
On the other side of the ball, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will strive for better accuracy than last week against the Miami Dolphins (10/24 passing (41.7% completion). Also, running back Jonathan Taylor will return to the lineup to assist a sub-par Colts rushing attack. Getting a rhythm established on the ground will also help Richardson find targets like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and AD Mitchell down the field.
Here's how you can catch today's action, whether watching or listening.
Colts vs. Texans
- Date/Time: Sun., Oct. 207, at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Houston, Texas; NRG Stadium
- Television: CBS — Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (color), AJ Ross (sideline)
- Stream: NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, Ascension St Vincent Radio Network, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
