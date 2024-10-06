How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) on Sunday, hoping to snap a streak of road losses dating back to 2015.
The Jags are the only winless team in the NFL, so it shouldn't be a problem, right? Here's the catch. The Colts will likely be without their young, stud quarterback. And their star running back. And their Pro Bowl center. And a starting defensive end. And their best defensive back. And maybe another starting corner who came down with an illness on Saturday.
Easy peasy, right?
Overcoming such odds to also snap a curse that's plagued the team for nearly a decade would be must-see TV, though. Here's how you can catch today's action, whether watching or listening.
Colts vs. Jaguars
- Date/Time: Sun., Oct. 6, at 1:00pm ET
- Where: Jacksonville, Fla.; EverBank Stadium
- Television: CBS — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color), Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)
- Stream: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
