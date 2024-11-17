How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Jets | Week 11
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6) visit the New York Jets (3-7) on Sunday in a matchup that the NFL deemed no longer necessary to broadcast nationally on Sunday Night Football.
Two weeks ago, the NFL flexed Colts vs. Jets out of the 8:20 p.m. E.T. primetime slot in favor of the Cincinnati Bengals (4-6) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (6-3), relegating Indy and New York to the Sunday early window.
On the surface, this is a game between two struggling teams without an offensive identity. The Colts have switched quarterbacks twice, and the Jets have one of the worst offenses despite what appears to be a loaded roster.
However, both teams could be ripe for a breakout at any time. The defenses are playing well enough to win while the offenses hold up production. If the offenses can start putting points on the board, how quickly will wins follow?
Here's how you can catch the action, whether watching or listening.
Colts vs. Jets
- Date/Time: Sun., Nov. 17, at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: East Rutherford, NJ; MetLife Stadium
- Television: CBS — Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty (color), AJ Ross (sideline)
- Stream: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
