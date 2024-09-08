How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Texans | Week 1
It's finally time for the Indianapolis Colts to launch their 2024 regular season as they host the AFC South division-rival Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
Although the Colts essentially "ran it back" with most of the team they had last year, several key players who dealt with issues throughout 2023 are back and now playing as a complete unit, such as quarterback Anthony Richardson, running back Jonathan Taylor, tight end Drew Ogletree, right tackle Braden Smith, defensive tackle Grover Stewart, and cornerback JuJu Brents.
The Texans, on the other hand, invested heavily in new, outside players to take them to the next level.
A big factor in this game will be which team can not only gel together quicker, but also handle the opponent's changes better.
Here's how you can catch the action.
Colts vs. Texans
- Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1:00 pm ET
- Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
- Television: CBS — Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty (color), AJ Ross (sideline)
- Stream: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Compass Media Networks — Chris Carrino (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (color)
