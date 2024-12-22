How to Watch/Stream/Listen Colts vs. Titans | Week 16
The Indianapolis Colts (6-8) host the Tennessee Titans (3-11) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.
While the Colts technically are still in the playoff race -- and they need to win each of their final three games to keep those slim hopes alive -- Sunday is even more about getting over last week's letdown and beating an AFC South division opponent at home.
The Colts offense, led by quarterback Anthony Richardson, will look to rebound from one of their most disappointing performances in recent memory while the defense looks to build momentum against a Titans offense that has made the switch to quarterback Mason Rudolph.
Here's how you can catch the action, whether watching or listening.
Colts vs. Titans
- Date/Time: Sun., Dec. 22, at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
- Television: CBS — Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Jay Feely and Ross Tucker (color), Tiffany Blackmon (sideline)
- Stream: Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube/YouTubeTV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV
- To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
