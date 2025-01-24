Colts' Zaire Franklin Secures Franchise Record After Dominant Season
The Indianapolis Colts didn't have the most buttoned-up year on the defensive side of the ball entirely, but one of the unit's shining stars in Zaire Franklin still emerged as a major bright spot for the 2024 season-- just as he has for the two seasons before it.
According to a post from the team's X account, Franklin now lands in the top three in Colts history for most tackles in a season after three consecutive record-setting years.
Franklin has been a force on the Colts defense for the past three seasons, now logging over 500 tackles across his last three seasons in Indianapolis.
Of course, the main theme of the Colts defense after an uninspiring finish is that this unit still has some improvements to make and work to do to get to the level they need to be at. However, Franklin has proven during this season and the two before it that he can be a staple of this Indianapolis core.
Outside of his tackling, Franklin had a major impact when this defense had its stretches of success. He logged six passes defended, two interceptions, and 3.5 sacks during his record-breaking efforts. It led him to being named a first-time Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro selection.
At just 28 years old, there's still a ton of room for Franklin to keep up the momentum into next season, and with a new face manning the defense in Lou Anarumo, time will tell how his role may change or even improve under new leadership on that end of the field.
