10 NFL Roster-Cut Casualties the Colts Should Target Immediately

The Indianapolis Colts have their initial 53-man roster, but general manager Chris Ballard should not be finished.

Indianapolis has plenty of talent at the top, but the preseason exposed how quickly things can fall off behind the starters. With hundreds of players hitting the market, this is where the Colts can strike.

Cornerback, defensive tackle and offensive-line depth should be the priority. Here are 10 roster-cut casualties the Colts should call immediately.

Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB

Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) practices at Cardinals minicamp on June 9, 2026, in Tempe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Murphy-Bunting has 65 career starts, intercepted three passes for Arizona in 2024 and has experience outside and in the slot.

He missed all of 2025 after tearing his ACL, but if healthy, he immediately gives Indianapolis proven depth.

Trevon Diggs, CB

Green Bay Packers Trevon Diggs (28) puts a hit on Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) during their game Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Diggs is easily the biggest name available.

The two-time Pro Bowler has 20 career interceptions and picked off another pass in Seattle’s preseason finale. Injuries are the concern, but Indianapolis can sign the vested veteran immediately.

Bralyn Lux, CB

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Bralyn Lux (21) during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Colts want a younger option, Lux makes plenty of sense.

Cincinnati waived the second-year corner after he worked primarily from the nickel this preseason and contributed on special teams. With Cam Taylor-Britt suspended for Week 1, that versatility matters.

Christian Jones, OT

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Christian Jones (75) against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis addressed backup center by trading for Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, but tackle depth remains thin.

Jones, a 2024 fifth-round pick, has played both sides and gives the Colts another developmental swing-tackle option.

Evan Neal, OL

Aug 4, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neal is the classic reclamation project.

The former No. 7 overall pick never lived up to expectations with New York, but 27 career starts and experience at tackle and guard make him worth exploring.

Elandon Roberts, LB

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roberts might be the most surprising cut on the board.

He started 16 games for Las Vegas last season and finished with 90 tackles. Adding a proven run defender to a young linebacker room makes sense.

Isaiah Simmons, LB/S

Carolina Panthers safety Isaiah Simmons (27) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Austin Trammell (81) in the second quarter during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Simmons never became the star Arizona expected when it drafted him No. 8 overall, but his versatility still has value.

He can play linebacker, safety and special teams, giving defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo another movable piece. Carolina released the veteran during its final cuts.

Mazi Smith, DT

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Mazi Smith (58) smiles as he leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The production has not matched the first-round pedigree, but Smith is exactly the type of low-risk interior lottery ticket Indianapolis should consider.

The Colts surprisingly released Colby Wooden, leaving the second-unit interior thinner than expected.

Damonic Williams, DT

Green Bay Packers guard Donovan Jennings (67) blocks Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Damonic Williams (96) during the first quarter of their preseason game Friday, August 28, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams is one of the more intriguing developmental names available.

The undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma flashed strength and disruption this preseason and gives Indianapolis another young interior body to develop. Arizona waived Williams during final cuts.

Leki Fotu, DT

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Colts want experience instead, Fotu brings it.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound veteran has played 66 games with 26 starts and would give Indianapolis a big-bodied rotational option behind Grover Stewart.

The Colts do not need another star. They need dependable players who can survive meaningful snaps when injuries hit.

After what the second and third units showed throughout the preseason, Indianapolis should be aggressive while this much talent is still available.

Recommended Articles