The 2026 NFL regular season is within arm's reach. The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up preseason play on Saturday with a loss to the Detroit Lions, making their exhibition record 0-2-1, but at least these games don't count toward their official 2026 record.

With that being said, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen, general manager Chris Ballard, and Co. have a lot to discuss ahead of the NFL's roster cutdown deadline.

Each of the NFL's 32 teams has until 6 p.m. EST to cut down their rosters from 90 players to comply with the 53-man limit. There are some exceptions to the rule, however.

For example, players who begin the year on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List will have a spot on the initial 53-man roster, but the team will need to waive someone once that player is officially activated from the list. When it comes to the International Player Pathway, the same rules apply; however, they are guaranteed a free roster spot of sorts, and a corresponding cut won't be necessary, as it's considered an extra exemption slot.

Still, the Colts have some tough decisions to make ahead of the aforementioned 53-man cutdown deadline on Sunday.

"There's going to be some moving parts here tonight, tomorrow morning," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said after practice on Thursday.

"I mean, we know the spots that are locked up and then there's going to be some conversations on the depth pieces and how they can help us, whether it's special teams or we use them offensively, defensively, and just kind of finalizing those touches tonight and tomorrow morning.”

Even though the Colts (along with the rest of the league) will have their initial 53-man roster exiting the weekend, subsequent waiver claims are on the menu moving forward. There will inevitably be more roster movement before the 2026 regular season officially arrives, so this deadline is only one step in deciding how the team will look come Week 1.

So while the Colts have most of their pivotal position battles ironed out ahead of roster cutdown day, remaining openings at depth spots, like across the offensive line and in the cornerback room, will leave Steichen, Ballard, and Co. with much to discuss on how they want to address these rooms.

The Colts bringing in reinforcements from opposing teams via cut players are almost guaranteed, but they must first break down their own roster before they can begin betting on the waiver wire to fall their way.

The following tracker is meant to serve as your one-stop shop for all of the Indianapolis Colts' cuts and waiver claims, as well as additional analysis for any surprising moves that occur throughout.

Colts Cuts Tracker (2026)

Name Position

Colts Waiver Tracker (2026)

Name Position Former Team

Analyzing Suprise Moves

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