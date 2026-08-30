3 Positions Colts Must Target on Waiver Wire After Preseason

The Indianapolis Colts made it through the preseason without a win, but the bigger concern coming out of three games is not their 0-2-1 record.

It is the lack of depth behind what still looks like a dangerous starting lineup.

Indianapolis got an encouraging glimpse of its starters Saturday against Detroit, with CB Sauce Gardner recording an interception and DT DeForest Buckner making his presence felt before both exited.

But after watching the second and third units throughout the preseason, this roster still feels very top-heavy.

With teams required to trim their rosters to 53 players by Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, plenty of potential upgrades are about to become available. Indianapolis sits 16th in the waiver order, and these three positions should be at the top of Chris Ballard's shopping list.

Center

Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini (60) high-fives Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, ahead of the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This should be priority No. 1.

Colts' interior offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini enters the season as the starting center, but Indianapolis has yet to find a dependable option behind him. Guard Dalton Tucker has received opportunities at center throughout camp, but his issues snapping the football continued Saturday when another snap hit the ground.

That is not something the Colts can afford to ignore.

The starting offensive line has plenty of talent, but losing Bortolini right now would create a major question in the middle of the offense. If a legitimate backup center becomes available after final cuts, Indianapolis needs to take a serious look.

Cornerback

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) reacts after a play against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top of this room looks completely different than it did a year ago.

Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward and Justin Walley give Indianapolis a legitimate starting trio, but things get much less certain behind them. The Colts already waived Mekhi Blackmon, who was quickly claimed by Cleveland, while Cam Taylor-Britt will be unavailable for Week 1.

Ward's back injury only makes adding another corner more important.

Jaylon Jones provides starting experience, but Indianapolis should still be looking for another outside corner capable of surviving meaningful defensive snaps. Whether they ultimately keep five or six, this room needs another reliable body.

Running Back

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Seth McGowan (20) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back is not nearly as pressing as center or corner, but it is still worth monitoring.

Colts veteran RB Jonathan Taylor remains the unquestioned workhorse, and rookie RB McGowan looks like one of the biggest winners of the preseason. The seventh-round rookie started against Detroit even with second-year RB DJ Giddens returning, rushing four times for a team-high 20 yards.

Giddens helped himself with a six-yard touchdown, but the Colts still have very little proven experience behind Taylor.

Indianapolis does not need to force a move here, especially with McGowan emerging. But if another team lets go of a proven back who can contribute on special teams and provide insurance behind Taylor, Ballard should at least make the call.

The Colts have enough talent at the top of this roster to compete, but the preseason made it clear they cannot afford to stand pat with the depth at hand. Indianapolis does not need to find another wave of starters; it needs players who can keep this roster afloat when the starters are not on the field.

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