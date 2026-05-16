3 Colts Revenge Games to Look Forward to in 2026

The concept of revenge games in professional sports is admittedly humorous. On one hand, the competitive nature that resides in all of us certainly comes to the forefront at the highest level. On the other hand, these athletes and the coaching staff are being paid to live out their dreams.

I'm certainly not trying to suggest that they don't deserve such compensation, but rather point out how there's little to no leftover time or energy for these professionals to dwell on the past. The NFL is a business at the end of the day, so while people no doubt get screwed at times, this article is treating the term 'revenge game' as nothing more than someone taking on their previous employer.

Without trying to resurface past drama that may have led to a departure from their previous team, we're going to cover some of the more intriguing matchups that feature players and/or coaches who were left out of their last team's plans for the future. Let's break down three of such games on the Indianapolis Colts' schedule.

3. Michael Pittman Jr. | Week 5 @ Steelers

Sep 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts' longtime wide receiver is set to face the team that drafted him in his fifth game with his new team. The Colts traded their top receiver after six seasons together, sending him to Pittsburgh.

Michael Pittman Jr. was the Colts' leading passcatcher in the 2020s, totaling 5,254 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns on 485 receptions during his six seasons (2020-26) in Indianapolis. Pittman Jr. had become a fan favorite during his time with the Colts, serving as the wide receiver room's leader in each of his six seasons.

There's almost guaranteed to be no bad blood between the Colts and Pittman Jr., as his departure spoke more to a changing of the guard at his role with Alec Pierce having fully ascended. The Colts awarded Pierce with a historic free agent deal, a 4-year, $114M deal, which meant they could no longer afford both wideouts.

With Pittman Jr. having taken Pierce under his wing after he was drafted in 2022, the full-circle moment will feel like more of a reunion than a revenge game, but it'll still be fun to watch.

2. Lou Anarumo | Week 16 vs. Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo takes the field as the Bengals warm up before facing the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024. | Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before becoming the Colts' defensive coordinator ahead of the 2025-26 season, Lou Anarumo was the Cincinnati Bengals' longtime defensive leader.

Anaurmo joined Zac Taylor's staff as a first-time NFL defensive coordinator ahead of the 2019-20 season, and would remain with the team in that position for six seasons. Notably, Anarumo's genius was instrumental in the Bengals' Super Bowl appearance in 2022.

Known for muddying the waters and making modern-day superstar quarterbacks flustered in their matchups, Lou Anarumo has his eyes set on the quarterback who used to lead his team. Now, with the script flipped, Anarumo will take on Joe Burrow in what should be an all-time QB/DC matchup.

1. Daniel Jones | Week 12 vs. Giants

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) stands with teammates during the national anthem before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The most intriguing and legitimate revenge match on the schedule, Daniel Jones' first game against the New York Giants should be a fun one.

Jones spent his first six seasons in the NFL with the Giants after they selected him at 6th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. During those several years in New York, Jones struggled to stay healthy, which ultimately led to his demise as a Giant, though he still put up some solid numbers throughout his time.

In 69 starts for the Giants, Jones totaled the following stat line: 14,582 passing yards, 70 TDs, 47 interceptions, and an 84.3 passer rating; 2,179 rushing yards, and 15 TDs.

Although the experiment in New York ultimately failed, there likely isn't any bad blood, as the Giants granted Jones' late-season request to be released during his final year with the team. This allowed Jones to spend the remainder of his season with the Vikings, so he and the Giants left on solid terms.

Regardless, anytime a quarterback faces off against the team that drafted him for the first time is intriguing. Make sure you circle your calendars for Week 12 to see this matchup.

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