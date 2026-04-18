3 Colts Trade Scenarios Featuring a Kenny Moore Exit

Just over a week ago, news broke that the Indianapolis Colts and veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II had mutually agreed to seek a trade. Moore, who will turn 31 before the season starts, is entering the final year of a three-year, $30 million deal, making him an elite temporary option for nickel-needy teams.

Moore has been a key piece of the Colts' defensive identity since he joined the team back in 2017, but it appears that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has different ideas for Indy's future. Young talents such as Justin Walley are in a prime position to take over Moore's duties in 2026, making the veteran the odd man out in Indy's deep secondary.

Let's take a look at three mock trades that see Moore leaving the Colts after nearly a decade-long tenure.

Colts Send Moore to Carolina

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales on the field in the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Colts Receive: 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 119), 2027 sixth-round pick

Panthers Receive: CB Kenny Moore II

Realistically, the Colts are looking at a Day 3 pick in return for Moore. A fourth-rounder makes the most sense, but teams in need of a nickel corner could be willing to fork over an extra pick to secure Moore's talents.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has already expressed interest in securing more picks in this year's draft, and this is a simple way to get a semi-valuable pick for a player who's already on his way out.

From the Panthers' perspective, Moore would immediately replace former fifth-round pick Chau Smith-Wade as the team's starter in the slot. Smith-Wade earned a 57.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, which ranked 79th among 114 eligible corners. For comparison, Moore earned a 66.7 overall grade, which ranked 39th. Moore's 84.4 run-defense grade ranked fifth at his position.

One issue with this trade is the cap space. According to Over The Cap, Carolina has approximately $2 million to work with. Moore would cost a bit more than that, but they could free up enough space to take him on by restructuring some contracts.

Colts Make a Deal With Jerry Jones

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Colts Receive: 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 177), 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 180)

Cowboys Receive: CB Kenny Moore II, 2026 seventh-round pick (No. 254)

The Cowboys' defense was absolutely atrocious in 2025. Dallas allowed a league-high 251.5 passing yards per game, so they could use secondary help any way they can get it. Once again, Moore is a temporary fix who could give the Cowboys high-level play on a cheap contract. If traded, Moore will leave the Colts with $6 million in dead cap, and his new team would take on $7 million in new cap.

The Cowboys currently have enough space to make that happen (just over $14 million according to OTC). Money aside, Moore brings experience to the table, which is something a late-round nickel can't offer. Dallas could be willing to give up two fifth-rounders to shore up their secondary ahead of a crucial 2026 campaign.

For the Colts, the return is decent. Sure, they give up an extra pick, but they're practically selecting back-to-back in the fifth round in this scenario. We know how much Ballard loves late-round draft capital, so this package makes sense as it prioritizes flexibility and volume.

Colts Move Moore to KC

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colts Receive: 2026 third-round pick (No. 74), 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 176)

Chiefs Receive: CB Kenny Moore II, 2026 fifth-round pick (No. 156)

If the Colts can somehow finagle a Day 2 pick out of any team, they should probably take that deal. In this package, Indy receives a third-rounder and moves back 20 spots in the fifth round, but that's a price they'd surely be willing to pay to get an extra Day 2 pick.

The Chiefs recently moved on from Trent McDuffie, who had established himself as one of the best corners in the league over the past few years. They have a massive void in the secondary, but it could easily be addressed by adding Moore to the equation.

As it stands, it looks like former Miami Dolphins corner Kader Kohou will be starting at nickel for the Chiefs. Kohou is coming off a partially torn ACL that ended his 2025 campaign before it began, so it may be wise for Kansas City to add Moore, just in case Kohou isn't the same player that he was pre-injury.

At the end of the day, time is running out for the Colts to find a suitor before they're on the clock in next week's draft. The time to accrue draft capital is now if you're Chris Ballard.

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