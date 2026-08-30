3 Colts Who Helped Their Chances of Making the Final Roster vs. Lions

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their preseason slate with a 25-16 loss to the Detroit Lions. While the result of the game holds little importance, players made their final case as to why they should be on Indy's 53-man roster heading into the regular season.

Here are three players who helped themselves the most on Saturday.

QB Anthony Richardson Sr.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Richardson Sr. got the start against the Lions and executed three solid drives. Richardson finished 7-of-10 (70%) for 80 yards in a quarter of work. He was decisive with the football and accurate on most of his throws. While there were a few misses, Richardson took what the defense gave him and did not try to force any throws, something that has hindered him in the past.

The Colts have made it clear throughout the summer that they want to keep three quarterbacks on the roster who they believe can help them win. While Richardson was not in danger of being cut by the Colts, his trade request from February remains. It looks less likely that the Colts will be willing to trade Richardson at this point unless they receive an offer they can't refuse.

Not only does Richardson seem like a lock to make the roster, but he should also be viewed as the favorite for QB2. If we are going off of preseason play, Richardson has outperformed Riley Leonard and looked like the better quarterback. As long as that's true in the meeting room as well, Richardson should be the Colts' backup quarterback this season.

K Spencer Shrader

Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader (3) celebrates a 60-yard field goal kick with long snapper Luke Rhodes (46) on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A kicking competition that looked like Blake Grupe's to lose has shifted back to Spencer Shrader over the last few weeks. Shrader only received one kick against the Lions, but it was a 60-yard bomb right between the uprights. Grupe went 2-of-2 on the afternoon, but his first attempt from 46 yards bounced off the right upright before sneaking in.

Shrader finishes the preseason a perfect 5-of-5 with multiple makes from 60 yards. Grupe went 2-of-4 in preseason play with none of his makes coming over 50 yards.

Grupe started training camp hot, going nearly perfect in practice as Shrader continued to work his way back from an ACL and MCL injury. But as the preseason has gone along, Shrader narrowed the gap quickly and performed his best in game situations.

Special teams coordinator Brian Mason said last week that in-game kicks hold more weight when determining who will win the kicking battle. Shrader has clearly been the best in this category and should win the kicking job.

CB Kenneth Harris

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenneth Harris (29) high points a ball during a drill Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While he has not been here even a week, Kenneth Harris made an impact in limited snaps on Saturday. Harris finished with two tackles and two passes defensed against the Lions after signing with the Colts on Wednesday.

Harris was one of the only backup cornerbacks who didn't look lost for the Colts on Saturday. The undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State deployed tight coverage on his man and made multiple plays on the ball.

Harris seems to have an outside shot to make the roster. But Harris is the type of cornerback Lou Anarumo likes for his defense, having speed and the ability to cover in man. The Colts obviously see something in Harris, and he may just find a way onto the roster.

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