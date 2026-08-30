It's Clear Who Won the Indianapolis Colts' QB2 Battle

The Indianapolis Colts' two biggest storylines of the offseason were centered around their quarterback room.

The most important storyline was about whether or not Daniel Jones would return to form after tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 14 of the 2025 regular season. However, even though Jones has looked as if he never tore his Achilles, injury concerns remain.

With that being said, the backup battle between former fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson and second-year quarterback Riley Leonard has been right up there when it comes to fan investment and overall outlook.

The Colts are betting on Daniel Jones's aforementioned return to form to last into the postseason, but Jones's injury history suggests that one of Richardson or Leonard will need to pinch-hit at some point in the regular season.

Leonard and Richardson have gone back and forth throughout the offseason, but one has officially separated as the clear-cut favorite exiting preseason play.

QB2 Battle's Results

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts entered the offseason prepared to roll with Riley Leonard as their backup quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Leonard had played honorably in his first NFL start during the team's Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans to conclude the 2025 regular season, and Anthony Richardson soon thereafter requested, and was granted, the opportunity to seek a trade elsewhere.

It seemed like Richardson had played his last snap as an Indianapolis Colt after he suffered a season-ending orbital fracture injury in Week 6 and was one foot out the door. However, after no trade suitors presented themselves during the 2026 NFL Draft, Richardson returned to the Colts and has been determined to make the most of his situationn.

Richardson and Leonard both played well during the spring, and they exited OTAs on a high note.

Colts' head coach Shane Steichen deemed the battle to be 'neck and neck' entering training camp, and it's remained that way throughout the preseason. Although at first the back-and-forth nature of their battle was due to strong play, their training camp showings were due to the opposite reason.

Steichen and Co. put an emphasis on the eventual QB2 needing to showcase consistency, and both Richardson and Leonard struggled to rise to the occasion throughout training camp.

However, the tides began to turn once preseason play began.

Anthony Richardson had two turnovers (fumble lost and an interception) in his 2026 preseason debut against the New England Patriots, and even though his fumble was undeniably his fault, it was still a showing that caused his stock to soar. Riley Leonard also had a turnover against the Patriots, and his overall showing suggested that his once-secured job is officially up for grabs.

Both quarterbacks struggled against the Atlanta Falcons last week, but it was Richardson who rebounded against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, whereas Leonard continued to look skittish with the lights on.

In three preseason games, here's how Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard fared:

Anthony Richardson: 21-33 (63%) for 249 pass yards (11.9 avg), 1 INT, sacked 3 times. 10 rushes for 68 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble.



Riley Leonard: 20-42 (48%) for 199 pass yards (9.9 avg), 2 INTs, sacked once. 5 rushes for 18 yards, 2 fumbles.

Both quarterbacks had less-than-ideal stat lines in preseason play, but Richardson definitely had the edge.

Not only did Richardson have a better statistical showing, but he looked the most comfortable and decisive throughout. Richardson is still the same hot-and-cold player that has caused him to fall out of favor with the Colts' coaching staff, but his newfound floor is much more manageable than it once was.

Richardson seems to have finally shaken his lingering side effects from his orbital injury, and has looked rather sharp throughout preseason play.

Just in time, as roster cutdown day will ultimately determine his future.

Regular Season Outlook

Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Anthony Richardson Sr. (5), Daniel Jones (17) and Riley Leonard (15) prepare for drills Monday, July 28, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Technically, Anthony Richardson remains on the trade block and could be dealt elsewhere before the 2026 regular season arrives.

The Miami Dolphins, for example, have parted ways with their de facto QB2, Quinn Ewers, so the Colts trading Richardson to his hometown team to earn a fresh start as the unquestioned backup behind Malik Willis could be in order.

However, Colts' general manager Chris Ballard has reiterated that he wants to do what's best for the team, and retaining Richardson to back up Daniel Jones feels like the best option moving forward.

Anthony Richardson's ceiling has been the most important aspect, but his aforementioned new-look floor is enough to count on. This fresh marriage should make an easy decision for head coach Shane Steichen once the depth chart is officially reordered, but we'll have to see what general manager Chris Ballard has in mind when it comes to rostering the young quarterback.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter