4 Colts With the Most on the Line in Preseason Finale vs. Lions

The Indianapolis Colts have one final preseason game before some major decisions have to be made.

Indianapolis hosts the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, with roster cuts coming Sunday evening. While most of the Colts' healthy starters are expected to play roughly eight to 12 snaps, several players could have much more riding on their performance.

From the backup quarterback battle to a second-year defensive end searching for answers, here are four Colts with the most on the line Saturday.

Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) drops back to pass Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Anthony Richardson has a chance to put an end to the Colts' backup quarterback battle.

Richardson will start and play the entire first quarter with Indianapolis' starting offense before Riley Leonard takes over for the second. Head coach Shane Steichen has made it clear the competition is not officially over, but Richardson has the opportunity to make the decision much easier.

His preseason has been inconsistent. Richardson completed 11-of-14 passes for 145 yards against New England while adding 53 rushing yards and a touchdown, but followed that up by going just 3-of-9 for 24 yards behind a struggling second-team offensive line against Atlanta.

Still, Richardson has shown more upside throughout the preseason. A solid performance with the starters Saturday should be enough to essentially lock up QB2 heading into Week 1.

Jaylahn Tuimoloau

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau (91) gives a thumbs-up to a teammate on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There may not be a Colts defender who needs a strong performance more than Jaylahn Tuimoloau.

Indianapolis entered the offseason hoping its 2025 second-round pick would make a major jump in Year 2. Instead, Tuimoloau has been quiet throughout much of camp and has failed to make much of an impact through the first two preseason games.

The concern goes beyond simply not recording sacks. Tuimoloau has struggled to consistently generate pressure and has had some rough reps against the run, while veteran Arden Key has established himself ahead of him and rookie Caden Curry has flashed behind him.

Tuimoloau is not fighting for a roster spot, but he is fighting for a role. Indianapolis needs to see something Saturday that suggests the second-year defender can be a reliable piece of its edge rotation.

Spencer Shrader and Blake Grupe

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) looks on during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spencer Shrader appears to have taken the lead in this competition, but it is far from over.

Shrader is 4-for-4 this preseason, including a 61-yarder against New England before hitting from 48 and 53 yards against Atlanta. Grupe, meanwhile, is 0-for-2 after missing from 61 yards against the Patriots and 36 yards against the Falcons.

Grupe has been the more consistent kicker during portions of camp. However, special teams coordinator Brian Mason has emphasized that game kicks carry significant weight in the evaluation.

That makes Saturday huge for both players. If Shrader handles his opportunities, the job should be his.

But if Grupe delivers an excellent performance while Shrader struggles, one of the closest battles on Indianapolis' roster could suddenly be dead even again.

For Indianapolis, Saturday is about more than simply finishing the preseason. Richardson can put the QB2 battle to rest, Tuimoloau desperately needs to show signs of progress, and one swing in the kicking competition could change the entire picture before roster decisions are finalized.

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