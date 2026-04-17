3 Current Colts Players Who Could Lose Their Jobs on Draft Night

The NFL draft is next week, and for the Indianapolis Colts, they'll have their eyes set on Round 2 since they don't have a first-rounder for 2026.

It's not all about draft picks; trades can happen at any given moment, and the Colts have players that Chris Ballard may be willing to move.

Here are the three that come are top of mind.

Kenny Moore II

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Colts and long-time cornerback Kenny Moore II mutually agreed to seek a trade on April 10th, just weeks ahead of the NFL draft.

Some found it surprising, but it was more of a scheme fit that prompted this action from the front office and Moore.

Moore has put together an incredible career with Indianapolis. He's amassed 21 interceptions, four interception returns for touchdowns, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, 649 tackles, and 11.5 sacks through 132 games and 111 starts.

The market for Moore should be robust, and perhaps Indianapolis will move him during draft time to secure another player, more draft picks, or both.

"It wouldn't surprise me if Kenny Moore was traded around the draft..



People know that he's available and it's only a matter of time before he's moved" @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/uJFLPjpIDA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 13, 2026

The former Pro Bowler is arguably the most likely candidate on the Colts' roster to be traded late next week.

Jaylon Jones

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) stands on the field during the National Anthem before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Former seventh-round cornerback Jaylon Jones has outplayed that tag, and at one point, looked on track to be one of Indy's better defensive backs.

Jones had a solid rookie year, starting 10 games and accumulating 44 tackles and five pass breakups. He really took off in year two, hauling in two interceptions, tallying 100 tackles, and 12 pass breakups.

However, once Lou Anarumo took the reins as defensive coordinator, Jones' playing time and efficiency fell apart.

He had career lows in tackles (18), pass breakups (4), Pro Football Focus coverage grade (38.0), and games started (2). Given how stacked the Colts' cornerback room is, Jones is the odd man out.

Per OurLads, he sits behind Sauce Gardner, Cam Taylor-Britt, and Johnathan Edwards.

He's cheap to keep for depth, but the Colts may find a trade suitor on trade day to use him in a package to obtain more key elements.

Jones, like Moore, doesn't fit what Anarumo wants to accomplish with his scheme, so trading him can't be ruled out.

Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) leaves the field Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 41-14 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony Richardson Sr. hasn't panned out for the Colts in any way after the franchise went against critics to select him fourth overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

He was also allowed to seek a trade by the Colts on February 26th, which came as a surprise to nobody, given the tumultuous tenure he's had in the Circle City.

BREAKING: Colts have given QB Anthony Richardson permission to seek a trade given his uncertain future in Indianapolis



Via @HolderStephen pic.twitter.com/11dGBSRXVh — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 26, 2026

Throughout his time with the Colts, Richardson has put up some of the worst numbers the eyes can see from an NFL quarterback through 17 games played.

50.6 completion percentage

11 touchdown passes - 13 interceptions

67.8 passer rating

12 fumbles

He's also constantly injured, and it's never a given that he'll ever be able to stay on the field for more than a few games before the next health setback.

Richardson's market hasn't been what the Colts expected, as they haven't been able to move him for nearly two months after the trade request was granted.

However, Indianapolis must make a decision on his fifth-year option by May 1st, which could spur action into getting him moved during the draft.

Indianapolis has invested in Daniel Jones and likely wants Riley Leonard to take over the backup role. They can also find a far more reliable QB3 in the late rounds next week.

To avoid a decision on his fifth-year option, it would be best for Indianapolis to deal him away during 2026's draft.

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