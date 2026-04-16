3 Fringe First-Rounders Who Could Fall to Colts in Second Round

The NFL Draft surprises us every year. Without fail, there are always at least a few prospects who are anointed as can't-miss first-round picks, yet somehow end up falling from their projected draft slot.

Sometimes it's due to previously undiscovered health and/or character concerns, and other times it's merely the name of the game. Positional value arguably plays the biggest factor, resulting in quarterbacks falling to the wayside after months of Day 1 guarantees.

All in all, there's a reason the NFL Draft is often referred to as a 'crapshoot,' and that's because more often than not, the draft order rarely if ever mimics that of the many mocks that come before it.

As a result, the Indianapolis Colts are in a prime position to benefit from a potential slide. They wouldn't have to play the wait-and-see game if they had a first-round pick at their disposal, but they opted last season during the trade deadline to go for the established route by trading their pick (as well as their 2027 first and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell) for superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner.

As it stands, the Colts' first draft selection (47th overall) currently resides midway through the second round. There might need to be some true slippage to land one of these prospects, though there's been enough mock drafts from some of the industry's most plugged-in insiders that suggest there's a real chance at least one of the three prospects in question could be there for the Colts' taking.

Without further ado, let's see which fringe first-round draft prospects could fall right into the Colts' lap.

1. Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) tackles ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) as he scrambles during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 9, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence is one of the biggest risers in the entire 2026 NFL Draft class. Viewed early on in the process as a late-Day 2 (rounds 2-3) pick, he has started climbing draft boards following his performance in the All-Star circuit as an East-West Shrine Bowl participant and hasn't stopped since.

He finished this past season with 28 tackles, 11 TFLs, seven sacks, three PDs, and two FFs, earning him first-team All-Big 12 Honors. Lawrence then solidified himself as a top-tier athlete during the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.52 40-yard dash and jumped an impressive 40" in the vertical jump and a 10' 10" in the broad jump at 6'4" and 253 lbs.

Similar to the other two highlighted prospects in this piece, Lawrence has been regularly mocked to the end of the first round and the early stages of the second round. Colts general manager Chris Ballard doesn't have the best track record of drafting defensive ends in the second round, but Lawrence seems to be worth the bet to see if he can break the trend.

2. CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most Colts-coded linebacker prospect in terms of fit, need, and type, Georgia's CJ Allen could be the perfect Zaire Franklin replacement if he's there for the taking in the middle of the second round. Similar playstyles aside, Allen is even the same size as Franklin -- 6'0", 230 lbs.

Indianapolis is still searching for a new green dot to lead defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's defense. General manager Chris Ballard has also said throughout the offseason that the Colts are aiming to get faster and younger, specifically in the defensive front seven.

Add in CJ Allen's day one readiness on top of the other checked boxes, and it makes a ton of sense. If all along the Colts wanted a younger, faster Zaire Franklin type, it appears that Allen, a once surefire late first-rounder, is falling right into their lap.

3. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) sacks Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Akheem Mesidor is arguably the most polarizing prospect in the entire 2026 NFL Draft class. A soon-to-be 25-year-old rookie from Canada, Mesidor's age is what has divided all draftniks throughout the pre-draft process. Citing how he'll essentially be 30-years-old when his rookie contract ends, some are hesitant to use the high draft capital it would take to land his services.

At 6' 3", 259 lbs, Mesidor sports an adequate height/weight combination for the next level, though his 32" arms are a tad concerning. Despite the physical makeup, he's as productive as they come in this edge rusher class.

He wasn't as hyped up on a national scale thanks to his teammate and potential top-five draft selection Rueben Bain Jr., but Mesidor actually led the Hurricanes with 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. As is the case with any top-tier edge-rushing duo, surely Mesidor benefited from playing alongside Bain Jr.; however, that goes both ways at the end of the day.

As previously mentioned, the Colts are looking to get faster and younger on the defensive front seven, but even then, Mesidor still checks the box despite being such an older prospect. He technically is younger and faster than those who were in the Colts' defensive end room last season. All it comes down to is whether or not they're looking for another Laiatu Latu type who has a bag of pass-rush tricks at his disposal, because Mesidor is certainly that.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter