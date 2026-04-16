3 Late-Round Sleepers the Colts Can't Afford to Miss in the NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts are once again without a first-round pick entering the NFL Draft. It's the third time under general manager Chris Ballard's leadership the team's first draft selection is slated for Day 2 (rounds 2-3) of the draft.

Already behind the eight ball before festivities begin, it's important that this front office makes the most of its limited draft capital. Ballard is known for his trade-backs over the years, often citing that additional dart throws ultimately hold the utmost value, but a strong showing in the back end of this year's draft is necessary if this regime wants to stick around.

Chris Ballard has already discussed the inevitable trade-back in question, almost openly admitting that there's a good chance at the NFL Combine and league's owners meetings they move back, but from which draft selection?

“We’ve done a really good job in the second round and on... and I give my staff a lot of credit for that,” Ballard told reporters at the NFL owners' meetings a few weeks back. "Right now, we have seven picks. I would guess we end up with more."

With multiple trade-backs seemingly on the table, potentially hitting double-digit picks is not only a legitimate possibility (re: as many dart throws as possible), but arguably the route this regime should be taking with their fate in Indianapolis hinging on this upcoming season turning around.

Without further ado, let's look at three late-round draft prospects who are can't misses for the Indianapolis Colts on Day 3 (rounds 4-7) of the NFL Draft.

Jack Kelly, linebacker, BYU

Consensus Big Board Ranking: 163rd overall

BYU's Jack Kelly breaks up a pass intended for Texas Tech's Cameron Dickey during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Assuming he'd be the second of two linebackers drafted, the BYU linebacker could be a fun player for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to utilize. Jack Kelly is a fearless, athletic player who loves to fly downhill. His blitzing ability is among the best in the class, resulting in an impressive 13.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Kelly is 6'2", 240 lbs yet still someone plays bigger than he is. He's relentless as a blitzer/pass rusher and impresses in the run game. This feels like a player that both Lou Anarumo and the Colts' scouting department as a whole are high on, and a Day 3 (rounds 4-7) draft selection feels like a perfect range.

2. Travis Burke, offensive tackle, Memphis

Consensus Big Board Ranking: 140th overall

Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Travis Burke (78) gestures toward the South Florida Bulls defense on the line of scrimmage during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

The Colts have been fantastic at drafting offensive linemen under general manager Chris Ballard. A huge reason for that, aside from the front office's ability to recognize said talent and pounce when necessary, is their proactiveness in drafting succession plans. As evidenced in the last two drafts, the Colts have been able to seamlessly replace three different starters with second-year players.

All signs are pointing toward Memphis offensive tackle Travis Burke being the next iteration. Not only did the Colts recently follow up with him for another pre-draft meeting, but his massive size (6'8 3/4", 325 lbs) and mauler playstyle are the exact combination they covet. Even if he doesn't end up becoming the next succession plan, he slots in as the team's new swing tackle, which is an underrated need with second-year offensive lineman Jalen Travis taking on a starting role.

Louis Moore, safety, Indiana

Consensus Big Board Ranking: 207th overall

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (7) celebrates after a breaking up a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Louis Moore originally transferred from Indiana to Ole Miss before finding his way back for his senior season, just in time to help lead the Hoosiers to their first-ever College Football National Championship. Somehow, despite his efforts along the way, Moore has been tossed aside as a legitimate draft prospect, setting up a team on Day 3 of the draft to benefit from others' ignorance.

Moore is an underrated ballhawk (six INTs in 2025), partly because he's so controlled in the defensive backfield that you typically only see him when he's making a play on the ball. Though safety isn't a glaring need for the Colts, they remain without a starting strong safety. Adding Moore's services to the mix could make for an interesting position battle over the summer.

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