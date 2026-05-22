Ranking The Colts' Top 5 Position Battles Heading Into OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts begin the organized team activities portion of their offseason schedule early next on Tuesday, May 26th. This team minicamp will showcase the beginning of this summer's position battles.

For the Colts, there will be plenty of competition to keep an eye out for. From various openings at starting spots to the often overlooked depth that follows, the Colts have their work cut out for them this summer as they get one step closer to finalizing its regular-season depth chart.

We'll be taking a look at the Colts' top five position battles in question, ranking them in importance along the way. Follow along as we break down each competition from least to most important -- spoiler alert, they're all important.

5. Strong Safety

Safety AJ Haulcy 13 interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo specializes in defensive backs, therefore this battle to fill the void that Nick Cross left in free agency will be a lively one.

The Colts as a whole remain high on second-year safety Hunter Wohler, whose Lisfranc injury in preseason ended his rookie season before it could begin. He sports top-to-bottom versatility back deep as a safety who can come down and play in the box or stay back deep, something that Anarumo covets in his multiple defense.

Indianapolis' third-round pick, LSU's A.J. Haulcy, showed simliar versatility in college, showcasing high-level ball skills throughout multiple phases of the defense. Anaurmo is particularly excited about the prospect that Haulcy brings to the mix, saying that, "He's everything you want in a safety."

The Colts also brought in veteran safety Juanyeh Thomas via free agency, but the battle in question seems to be between Haulcy and Wohler, with the former having the inside track whereas the latter is expected to get extended run as a sub-package defender and special teams contributor.

4. WILL Linebacker

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (27) celebrates an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Going into the NFL Draft, this was free agent signee and former Lou Anarumo Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither's job to lose. After the Colts' drafted Oregon's Bryce Boettcher in the fourth-round, however, a competition was born.

Boettcher brings upside to the room with his coverage abillity and special teams prowess, but he has uphill battle to climb if he wants to start alongside fellow rookie linebacker CJ Allen in Lou Anarumo's defense.

Davis-Gaither certainly has the edge on Boettcher as he brings 24 career starts in five seasons to the fold, but linebackers coach James Bettcher is confident that Boettcher will make for a strong battle.

3. Right Tackle

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) stands on the field Thursday, July 31, 2025, during Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since longtime tackle Braden Smith left in the offseason, it's been assumed that second-year tackle Jalen Travis will fill the void after showing promise in his four starts of relief for Smith last season.

However, after Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer was drafted in the fourth round, the outlook became less concrete. There were initially thoughts that guard Matt Goncalves, who was drafted as a tackle, would slide back into his rightful position to let Farmer, who exclusively played guard in college, and Travis battle it out at guard, but after Goncalves recently explained that he's aiming to retain his spot at right guard, all eyes have pivoted back to the opening at right tackle.

The Colts' most recent offensive line draftees, both of whom were both fourth-round draft selections, will now battle it out for the starting right tackle job in what will henceforth be referred to as the Battle of the Jalens.

2. Wide Receiver (WR2)

Aug 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (18) runs after catching a pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Colts are largely banking on slot recevier Josh Downs and the continued emergence of passcatchers Alec Piece and Tyler Warren to serve as their receiving trio of the future, but a starting spot at the outside receiver position opposite of Pierce remains up for grabs.

After Michael Pittman Jr. was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Colts effectively replaced him for Alec Pierce, but were left with the aforementioned hole opposite of him. Now, an aggregate of wideouts are set to fill the void.

The Colts have been linked to free agent wide receviver Deebo Samuel as a best fit for both parties, but heading into OTAs, the opening at WR2 will be addressed with a competition from Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Ashton Dulin, and seventh-round draft pick Deion Burks. Westbrook-Ikhine is projected to earn the role, but this summer will ultimately determine this outcome.

Indianapolis may have an opening for an every-down starter, but the Colts are prepared to embrace a committee approach at the position.

1. Defensive End

Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) walks up the field Thursday, July 31, 2025, during Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest position battle of the offseason will be at the opening defensive end spot opposite of Laiatu Latu.

The Colts are confident that second-year defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau will take the next step, but he still has to earn the job from veteran free agent signings Arden Key and Michael Clemons.

There's certainly a reality where the Colts continue what they've done in years past and utilize a committee approach at said spot, but someone has to win the starting job regardless if they're an every-down player.

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