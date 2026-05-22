The Indianapolis Colts have a major opening on its defensive line heading into the 2026 season.

With third-year pass rusher Laiatu Latu shoring up one of the line, the starting defensive end role opposite of him remains up for grabs.

Second-year defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau was drafted in the second round of the 2025 draft (45th overall) and is poised to fill said void.

Tuimoloau sustained multiple minor injuries throughout his rookie campaign: a knee injury in a preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, was evaluated for a concussion in a December matchup against Jacksonville Jaguars, and an oblique injury against the San Francisco 49ers in late December.

Despite these nagging injuries, Tuimoloau appeared in 13 games as a rookie, logging roughly a quarter (215) of possible defensive snaps. He also logged 28% of the Colts' special teams snaps during his campaign.

Tuimoloau's expectations as a rookie weren't too high, given that the veteran trio of Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis were ahead of him on the depth chart and subsequently took the majority of reps. Heading into year two, however, the outlook for Tuimoloau is wildly different.

The Colts let each of the aforementioned veteran trio that was above Tuimoloau on the depth chart walk in free agency. Even though general manager Chris Ballard replaced those three with veterans Arden Key and Michael Clemons in free agency, the door remains open for Tuimoloau to earn a starting job as the position wasn't addressed again until Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

All signs are pointing toward Tuimoloau starting opposite of Laiatu Latu, and he's excited about the opportunity at hand.

“Just truly blessed for the opportunity to just go out there and do what I can to just help the team. I think my rookie year, just being able to learn from the guys in front of me, Tyquan (Lewis), Kwity (Paye), Samson (Ebukam), (Laiatu) Latu, Buck (DeForest Buckner), head to toe, from top to bottom," Tuimoloau said on Wednesday following an offseason workout program.

"Just being able to gain just a lot of information, especially going into this offseason. Like, I wanted to come back different. I took no – had no vacation. Only vacation I had was going back to the family (and) played golf, that was it. But other than that, it was just keeping my head down and just grinding and just wanting to come back and – come back in a different shape and come back looking better.”

Just because Tuimoloau is projected to earn said starting job at defensive end doesn't mean he'll just be given the role.

Tuimoloau was seen as a day-one run defender once he was drafted, and while he still sports promise in that area, his pass rush will need to take a step forward if he wants to be a full-time, three-down starter.

According to Next Gen Stats, Tuimoloau had 15 pressures and 6 QB Hits on 123 pass rushes as a rookie. This was actually the Colts' second-best pressure rate, proving that there's untapped potential that remains, and Tuimoloau spoke to how he plans to unlock himself as a player.

“Yeah for me, my goal was to just be as lean as possible and become more twitchy and a lot faster. I think this is my first offseason having to not worry about no (NFL) Combine or Pro Day. So, I actually got the time to sit back and really process what I wanted to get done. And it was just leaning out to – one, to become bigger, stronger, faster in every area possible," Tuimoloau explained.

"And I set a goal, sent it out to my trainers, and told my family like look, this is what we're doing and told my team this is what we're doing, and I feel like I accomplished that. I'm excited to – we have minicamp coming up, and then we got that little break to get ready for training camp and I'm just truly excited.”

Jaylahn Tuimoloau has taken no chances this offseason as he guns for the Colts' opening at defensive end. He's determined to stack the flashes he showed in his rookie season, and that starts with preparing his body for a full slate of regular-season games.

We'll get a better idea of just how much Tuimoloau's improved once OTAs start for the Indianapolis Colts on May 28th.

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