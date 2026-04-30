5 Colts Who Must Step Up Big This Year

Now that the NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror for the Indianapolis Colts, it means the focus is now on offseason programs to prepare for what will be a make-or-break 2026 campaign.

The roster already looks different with the departures of long-time mainstays like Michael Pittman Jr., Zaire Franklin, and Kwity Paye. Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II is also resting on the trade block, and will eventually leave, as well.

This means other names will have to rise to the occasion and produce in mountainous ways to ensure Indianapolis competes for the AFC South crown and secures a playoff spot.

These are the top five names that come to mind for this responsibility.

Josh Downs

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) attempts to catch a pass against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Pittman is with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Alec Pierce is the top wideout. This means that Josh Downs will be trusted as the WR2 heading into his fourth year, which is also the last season of his rookie deal.

Downs has done well as the former third option for the Colts' passing attack. Through 47 games, Downs has caught 198 passes for 2,140 receiving yards, 106 first downs, and 11 scores.

Indianapolis will likely add more wideout depth, but regardless of who, Downs will definitely see more targets and attention from defenses. He'll have to perform better than ever this season.

Jalen Travis

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) stands on the field Thursday, July 31, 2025, during Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jalen Travis wasn't expected to make much of an impact in his rookie year after getting selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he ended up starting at left and right tackle.

In relief of Bernhard Raimann (61 snaps) and Braden Smith (247 snaps), Travis thrived in his four starts to close out the 2025 season. He allowed one sack and was efficient as a pass and run blocker.

With Smith on the Houston Texans, the right tackle reins belong to Travis. He's now a full-time starter, so it will be key that he continues where he left off in the 2026 season to protect Daniel Jones and open up runs for Jonathan Taylor.

Justin Walley

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) stands on the field Tuesday, June 10, 2025, during NFL Colts mandatory mini camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Justin Walley was impressive during training camp before falling victim to a season-ending ACL tear during a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens. However, he's slated to be the next starting slot cornerback with Moore ready to be traded.

Walley hasn't played any preseason or regular season games, so it's a big gamble that Indianapolis is giving him the green light as the next man up to fill the massive shoes of Moore.

It's always a risk to allow a player coming off such a critical injury to handle such a massive responsibility.

However, the Colts are betting on what he showed in Lou Anarumo's defense last season, which allows him a chance to silence the critics and prove he can replace Moore.

Laiatu Latu

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates after an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Laiatu Latu had to play more than expected during his rookie year after 2023 sack leader, Samson Ebukam, was sidelined with an Achilles injury. Latu did well, but not miraculous.

His second year saw a big jump as he led Indy in sacks (8.5) and set career-highs in tackles (45), tackles for loss (12), QB hits (20), and interceptions (3). He also paced the defense in pressures with 61.

The hope is that Arden Key and Jaylahn Tuimoloau can anchor the opposite defensive edge position to help Latu. There's also a probability that Indianapolis signs another proven veteran off the free agent market.

Regardless, Latu will be expected to be the 10-plus sack player Indianapolis has been yearning for in 2026.

Daniel Jones

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) stands on the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Jones had the best year of his NFL career during his first year as the starter under center for the Colts. Despite falling in the latter half of 2025 to an Achilles tear, his efficiency in Shane Steichen's offense can't be ignored.

But overall, Jones has been a disappointment, indicated by his brutal six years with the New York Giants. Mix his inconsistency with the injury problems and you've got the two reasons why Jones lands on this list.

If Jones can play a full season for the first time in his career while also looking as good, or better, as his did last year, then the Colts paying him a massive contract looks like a genius move.

But if he struggles with injuries again, takes steps back, or both, then the walls could come caving in on Steichen and Chris Ballard, which would set in motion a franchise reset by Carlie Irsay-Gordon.

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