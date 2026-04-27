Projecting the Colts' Week 1 Starters After the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft provided an immediate influx of talent throughout the league, with the Indianapolis Colts' roster being no different.

The Colts drafted eight new rookies throughout the draft, starting with Georgia linebacker CJ Allen and ending with Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks.

Six of the Colts' eight draft selections were SEC Conference players, with the remaining two picks coming from the Big Ten. This was no mere coincidence, but rather an emphasis that general manager Chris Ballard and Co. established throughout the pre-draft process.

“Yes, without question. I mean, and we vetted that. I mean, we talked a long time about that," Ballard responded when asked if this was indeed an emphasis.

"Getting guys that have history, have play history, and really had high competitive stamina. So, you go and play at these schools in the SEC each week – I mean, it's not the NFL, but it's probably the closest thing you can get. It's very competitive...So I mean, throughout the class, that was an emphasis."

With a fresh new slate of players added to the mix, who looks to have a Week 1 starting spot secured, and whose job is in trouble? We break it down.

Offense

Pos. Player QB Daniel Jones RB Jonathan Taylor WR Alec Pierce WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR (Slot) Josh Downs TE Tyler Warren LT Bernhard Raimann LG Quenton Nelson C Tanor Bortolini RG Matt Goncalves RT Jalen Travis

As anticipated, the projected Colts starting offense remains without change from when they entered NFL Draft weekend.

Starting up top, it goes without saying that Daniel Jones is the starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. However, despite reports suggesting he'll be back from his ruptured Achilles injury by training camp and, as a result, ready to start Week 1 of the regular season, there's a reality in which his rehab doesn't go as expected. As long as all goes as planned, Jones will be the team's starting quarterback come Week 1.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) after scoring a touchdown during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

There are several other projected Week 1 starters who were unaffected by the Colts' 2026 draft results. Namely, running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receivers Alec Pierce and Josh Downs, tight end Tyler Warren, and offensive linemen Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, and Tanor Bortolini. These seven players have virtually no chance of losing their role, having proved their worth in previous years.

There's technically still competition that remains on the right side of the line, with 2026 fourth-round pick (113th overall), Kentucky's Jalen Farmer, serving as the lone potential competitor to earn one of those spots. Though unlikely, it's certainly a possibility. Second-year player Jalen Travis played well in his short run as a rookie, and has been viewed as Braden Smith's succession plan, but Farmer profiles as a worthy competitor nonetheless.

Finally, the second outside receiver spot is the only true opening this Colts offense has. As of now, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Ashton Dulin, Laquon Treadwell, and seventh-round pick Deion Burks are those in the mix to earn said spot.

Defense

Pos. Player DE Laiatu Latu DT DeForest Buckner DT Grover Stewart DE Jaylahn Tuimoloau LB CJ Allen (Rookie) LB Akeem-Davis Gaither CB Sauce Gardner CB Charvarius Ward Sr. CB (Slot) Justin Walley FS Cam Bynum SS A.J. Haulcy (Rookie)

Starting with the defensive line room, not much changes outside of the opening off the edge opposite of Laiatu Latu, who the Colts expect to take a big jump this season. As of now, Jaylahn Tuimoloau and veteran Arden Key appear to be the top options for said opening going into the summer.

Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) celebrate after a play against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer-Imagn Images | Robert Scheer-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old star defensive duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart is back again, though age is catching up to them, and Buckner is returning from a scary neck injury.

The Colts' linebacker room looks much better after adding CJ Allen (53rd overall) and Bryce Boettcher (135th overall) in the draft. Allen is all but set to become defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's new starting MIKE backer, while Akeem Davis-Gaither should join him to make up the two starters from the room.

The defensive backfield will feature two new starters from last season after longtime slot and team captain Kenny Moore II will more than likely not be on the roster this season, and strong safety Nick Cross has since left for Washington. Second-year cornerback Justin Walley is set to fill said void at slot cornerback after his rookie season ended early due to a torn ACL in training camp.

The Colts are high on second-year player Hunter Wohler still, and even added a handful of veterans to round out the room earlier this offseason, but third-round pick (78th overall) defensive back A.J. Haulcy seems to have the inside track to earning the opening at strong safety as a rookie.

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