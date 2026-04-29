Colts NFL Draft Review: Superlatives for Chris Ballard's Latest Class

The Indianapolis Colts have completed yet another draft cycle under general manager Chris Ballard, though no bigger than this one. This regime entered the offseason with their backs against the wall, and this past weekend served as the latest installment of a must-win offseason.

We will be covering each of the Colts' eight new rookies from the 2026 draft class, handing out superlatives to Ballard and Co.'s latest selections along the way. From which pick was best and/or most valuable to the most questionable pick overall, we break it down below.

Best Pick: Georgia LB CJ Allen

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) looks on during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Arguably one of the best picks in the entire draft, the Colts landing linebacker CJ Allen with pick No. 53 after trading back to gain a fourth-round pick is fantastic process. The 21-year-old former Georgia green dot was viewed as a fringe first-round talent throughout the pre-draft process, and him falling into Indy's lap midway through the second round is such a perfect pairing that it borders on fate.

Allen will most certainly have the biggest year one impact among his fellow draftees. Sliding in as the Zaire Frankling replacement at MIKE linebacker, Allen's NFL readiness coupled with his fit in Lou Anarumo's system puts him on the inside track to earning DROY honors (à la Carson Schwesinger, 2025).

Most Intriguing: LSU S A.J. Haulcy

Safety AJ Haulcy 13 interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts had an opening at strong safety entering draft weekend after two-year starter Nick Cross signed with Washington earlier this offseason, and they addressed this need earlier than most expected them to.

It originally looked like the Colts would try to replace Cross via the aggregate after signing a slew of veterans to add to a depleted room, but with A.J. Haulcy waiting to be selected late on Day 2 (rounds 2-3), their true plan was revealed.

LSU's box-heavy ballhawk will fit in seamlessly into Lou Anarumo's complex backend. A versatile coverage defender who's not afraid to get involved with the run game, Haulcy still has to win the opening at strong safety, but the intrigue surrounding him as a prospect is undeniable.

Most Underrated Pick: Kentucky OL Jalen Farmer

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Kentucky Wildcats offensive lineman Jalen Farmer (52) waits for the snap during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Most offensive line picks are naturally underrated, solely due to the fact that they're not as flashy as other positions, but Jalen Farmer's prospect profile coupled with the room he's entering explains why he's the most underrated pick of the bunch.

Though unlikely, Farmer has a legitimate chance to start as a rookie. More likely, Farmer has the opportunity to earn himself a promising role early on, such as the go-to swing OL that can backup any spot if need be.

The most underrated aspect of his selection is that he now becomes Colts OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr.'s newest project.

Most Questionable Pick: Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher celebrates his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The selection of Boettcher being the most questionable is less due to his ability as a player, and more so due to when he was drafted.

In terms of 'value,' he was drafted 12 spots higher than his Consenus Big Board ranking, which would technically be a reach, but my questioning comes from doubling up on linebacker so soon after drafting Allen.

Perhaps the Colts aren't as high on free agent signee Akeem Davis-Gaither to win the WILL linebacker spot, and yes viable depth and competition is no doubt important, but general manager Chris Ballard had found success in the later stages of Day 3 in previous drafts, therefore I figured he'd wait a bit longer to double up.

The Upside Pick: Florida EDGE George Gumbs Jr.

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. (34) celebrates a play in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Gumbs Jr. selection competed with Boettcher's for being the most questionable selection, though it makes more sense to consider it the move for the future.

Still a raw pass rusher who was originally a wide receiver when he arrived at college, Gumbs Jr. will compete for snaps a rotational rusher as a rookie, but will more than likely be stashed down the depth chart, or even on the practice squad, while he refines his admittedly intriguing tools.

The Colts absolutely needed to add to its defensive room, and though Gumbs Jr.'s traits are intriguing on the surface, this regime bet on a prospect who could very well take longer to blossom than it will for the Colts to right the ship.

Toughest Path to Playing Time: Ohio State EDGE Caden Curry

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Caden Curry (92) rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Greenwood, IN native is fresh off a productive season (16.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks) in his first year as a full-time starter, but his historically short arms will be an uphill battle for him to carve out any playing time as a rookie, especially if the Colts add a veteran to the mix following the draft.

Biggest Sleeper: Kentucky RB Seth McGowan

Kentucky Wildcats running back Seth McGowan (3) gains extra yardage down the sideline as the Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Nov. 15, 2025. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts didn't really afford themselves much room to mess up in this year's draft, positioning themselves with many holes to fill entering the weekend. Still, their selection of Kentucky's Seth McGowan is flying under the radar as someone who could contribute as a rookie.

They could still add to the room via the remnants of free agency, but as it stands, don't sleep on the very real possibility that McGowan could become Jonathan Taylor's direct backup as early as 2026.

Best Value Pick: Oklahoma WR Deion Burks

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) leaps to the end zone past Louisiana State Tigers cornerback PJ Woodland (11) to score a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the LSU Tigers at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Oklahoma won 17-13. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We've already discussed it on the site, but the Colts' selection of Deion Burks at pick No. 254 is among the highest value picks in the entire draft. Burks was 96th on the Consensus Big Board, and though he likely fell due to his injury history, the value in a throwaway seventh-rounder is impressive.

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