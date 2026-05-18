The Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson Sr. saga has been anything but a feel-good story. Since Richardson was drafted in 2023 by Indianapolis, it's been nothing short of an utter disaster.

Poor on-field play, constant injuries, and massively underperformed expectations have plagued Richardson's three years in the Circle City. This led to a trade request earlier in the year, of which nothing has materialized on.

This points to Richardson remaining with Indianapolis to finish out his rookie deal. It's not all bad for Richardson, and he voiced this to the IndyStar.

Richardson discussed how he's grateful for a chance to shine in 2026 with the Colts, even if it requires climbing the ladder. He'd be in a competition with Riley Leonard for the backup role, as Daniel Jones is the solidified starting QB.

"The Colts are still giving me a chance to go out there and work, work hard and potentially get on the field," said Richardson.

"Glad to be able to stay in the NFL and put the work in. Just showing up at OTAs, it was a blessing in disguise for me because I just wanted to work and they allowed me to do that so I'm thankful for that."

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's hard to tell what's next for Richardson, but for now, he feels like he'll be the QB3 in 2026. Could he beat out Leonard for the backup gig? Or course.

However, Leonard looked better during the two games he played in 2025 than Richardson has at nearly any point in the 15 games he's started.

The notion is that Leonard is the backup in the Colts' eyes, but anything can happen, and while Richardson isn't as polished, he has far more tools than Leonard.

If he can somehow pull it together, even a little bit, he will give himself the best chance possible to accomplish this task. That would put him on the field immediately, should anything happen to Jones.

Richardson continued.

"If I don't put that work in to be a better player then I won't be in the NFL," said Richardson.

"I just want to work hard and constantly think about my opportunity that I have now and try to take advantage of it."

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) takes the field Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, ahead of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richardson's struggles with accuracy, turnovers, injuries, and reading NFL defenses have received the most criticism. However, he also wasn't as disciplined as he should've been when he was the starter.

This helped keep him from reaching a stride to improve, and sullied his label as a locker room leader.

Richardson will have to be better than ever to take the backup QB position from Leonard, who showed his promise in two games last year, especially the season closer on the road against the Houston Texans.

This chapter of Richardson's career isn't over just yet. Injuries happen constantly in the league, so regardless of where he ends up on the QB depth chart, Richardson must be prepared and ready.

Should he need to see the field again, it would give him a diamond-level opportunity to prove to the Colts that drafting him fourth overall in 2023 was the right move.

Because so far, it's looked like a wasted selection at the highest level.

This is Richardson's last shot to make a career with Indianapolis, so we'll see if he can start to take advantage of that by beating out Leonard to backup Jones in 2026.

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