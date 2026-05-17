Colts' Chris Hewitt Set to Take a Major Step Toward Head Coach Role

While the Indianapolis Colts are largely running it back from a season ago, this process has included the exodus of multiple mainstay leaders and key contributors.

Such drastic changes were previously thought to be impossible, given that longtime general manager Chris Ballard has always liked his guys, but this deviation further proves that this regime has its back against the wall.

Colts CEO/Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon explained in her post-season press conference that the 'sense of urgency has never been higher' regarding both Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, which would serve as a precursor to Ballard's aforementioned offseason thus far.

Regardless of the bigger changes on the roster, the Colts are entering the 2026 regular season with nearly the same coaching staff. They were able to retain both of their coordinators, which is massive for continuity's sake, but the staff under DC Lou Anarumo is littered with talented coaches.

In particular, the Colts' defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, Chris Hewitt, is a high riser in the coaching ranks who is expected to continue climbing the ladder sooner rather than later.

Hewitt is one of 16 coaching recipients who are set to participate in the NFL's accelerator program later this week in Orlando, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. This program comprises both head coaches and executive-level candidates, a total of 34 high-profile recipients.

Other coaching participants in this group include the likes of Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, to name a few.

This revamped group of rising head coaches and executive candidates has resulted in a much smaller pool of recipients from years past. This accelerator program has shifted away from many high-potential options, a calculated effort to better determine senior-level executives and coaches who are more aligned with head coach and general manager readiness.

Hewitt's inclusion does not guarantee that he'll be offered a head-coaching opportunity as early as next season, though his early consideration certainly gives him an edge moving forward.

Entering his second season as the Colts' passing game coordinator and secondary coach, Hewitt initially brought over 14 years of NFL coaching experience, all of which he'd spent with the Baltimore Ravens.

Adding Hewitt to his first staff was a massive get for Lou Anarumo in his first year as the Colts' defensive coordinator, as their shared specialization in defensive backs produced results in year one. In Hewitt's first year in Indianapolis, the Colts' defense recorded a takeaway in a league-leading 15 games, ranked 10th in lowest opponent passer rating (88.0), and in interceptions (14).

Chris Hewitt's influence and leadership were instrumental in the Ravens' secondary success during his 14 seasons in Baltimore, a tenure that culminated in an associate head coach designation alongside his duties in the secondary during his last season.

Hewitt has been grinding behind the scenes for nearly two decades. Despite not yet holding a leadership role as a defensive coordinator, Hewitt's efforts have resulted in legitimate head coaching interest, as evidenced by his inclusion in the ever-increasing exclusivity that is the NFL's revamped accelerator program.

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