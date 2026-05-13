After the Indianapolis Colts allowed Anthony Richardson Sr. to seek a trade on February 26th, the assumption was he would land in a new destination by the end of the NFL draft.

However, not only did that not happen, but after Indy declined to take on his fifth-year option, it looks like Richardson will remain a Colts quarterback for the final year of his rookie contract.

But with Daniel Jones firmly in the starting role, it leaves Riley Leonard and Richardson to battle for the backup role.

With this in mind, it's time to discuss why Richardson will win the competition, why he won't, and a final prediction ahead of the 2026 season.

This article is going under the assumption that Richardson won't end up with a trade partner by the time the NFL season begins.

Why Richardson Will Win the Backup QB Role

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) takes a snap Thursday, July 24, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let's get this out of the way: Leonard currently stands as the more pro-ready quarterback and has the advantage to win this spot on the Colts' roster behind Jones.

However, while Leonard is a big, athletic quarterback, he isn't anywhere near as deadly, or capable, as Richardson is.

Richardson is a deadlier runner, has a better arm, and makes defenses think about far more than Leonard with the football in his hands.

These are traits that aren't in question. The most ambiguous areas are his discipline, accuracy, ability to read defenses, and ability to stay on the field.

It's easy to assume these issues aren't going away. However, Richardson has had one massive thing on his side to fight this argument: time.

Richardson was the backup to Jones during the 2025 season, and had an opportunity to learn behind the former New York Giants field general.

What followed was an unfortunate orbital bone fracture that derailed a golden opportunity to step in after Jones sustained his Achilles tear. Ultimately, the Colts turned to Philip Rivers after that happened.

This gave Richardson yet another opportunity to learn from a future NFL Hall of Famer. Tack on the time he's had to adjust during this unanswered trade request, and there's a fair argument he's been able to reflect, learn, and mature.

If he's checked off those boxes, and adjusts his throws, mechanics, and stays healthy, there's almost no chance he isn't the backup quarterback.

Why Richardson Won't Win the Backup QB Role

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) leaves the field Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, after a loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Leonard was tossed into starting against the Houston Texans in Week 18, I assumed he would be systematically destroyed by the vicious Demeco Ryans-led defense.

However, Leonard's grit and determination almost won Indianapolis the game on the road. He finished with 270 passing yards, 21 rushing yards, two passing touchdowns, and a rushing score.

Leonard coughed up two fumbles and tossed an interception, but overall, he far exceeded what was expected. This performance was enough to give Indianapolis confidence that he could back up Jones.

Why do I bring up this specific game? Because Leonard put up better numbers against a deadly defense than what we've seen from nearly any start Richardson had.

If we consider all the games Richardson started and finished throughout his career, he only boasts two with a higher completion percentage than what we saw from Leonard (61.8).

Those games were his NFL debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars (24 for 37, 64.9 percent) and in 2024 against the lowly New York Jets (20 for 30, 66.7 percent).

Richardson also showed wild inaccuracy, propensity to turn the football over, and look completely confused by the simplest reads for a quarterback.

There's no better example than the 2025 preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens when Richardson failed to see a free rusher off the edge.

This resulted in Richardson getting obliterated by David Ojabo, injuring his hand in the process.

This is the play where Anthony Richardson was injured — sacked by David Ojabo, who came in untouched. It appears to be an arm injury for Richardson.pic.twitter.com/v0JbEMWDL6 https://t.co/FEmDEMuEE7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 7, 2025

Richardson had two Colts open on the right side, and yet, he stared toward the left side of the field. It's just one play, but this happened in year three, which isn't a good sign in the slightest.

While I argued that time and smoothing out mechanics can lead to him winning the backup role from Leonard, there's also an argument that Richardson is who he is at this point in his career.

If we're looking at the numbers and history, it points to Richardson always being an inaccurate quarterback who will wow every now and again, but nothing more.

If this persists, and he stays on the Colts, he will fall into the depths by assuming the QB3 role, with almost no chance of seeing the field.

The Verdict: Richardson Won't Win the Backup Role

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) watches the action on the field from the sideline Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I was all aboard the Richardson train ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Once the Colts took him fourth-overall, hype immediately soared through the roof of Lucas Oil Stadium.

But sadly, he's hardly seen the field, has looked completely lost when reading defenses, has struggled to complete the easiest passes, and doesn't appear to be on track to succeed in Indianapolis.

Add on that Shane Steichen and the Colts' coaching staff appear to have moved on from Richardson, and it just points to Leonard taking over as the insurance policy behind Jones.

Is there a chance he defies this prediction? Of course. He possesses unreal abilities that most quarterbacks in the NFL can't even fathom.

But history is key here, and Richardson has been outright awful. While he's compiled a winning record as a starter (8-7), only a few of those victories can be credited to Richardson's on-field performance.

If Richardson isn't traded, everything indicates that Leonard will take over the backup role as the far more polished signal-caller.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter