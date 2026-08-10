Biggest Takeaways From Colts' First Unofficial Depth Chart

The Indianapolis Colts released their first unofficial depth chart Monday, and a few things immediately stand out. From a depleted wide receiver room to two major position battles, the preseason suddenly has plenty to sort out.

Colts’ Offensive Depth Raises Some Questions

Indianapolis Colts running back Ulysses Bentley IV (37) smiles during warm-up on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, during Colts Camp practice at Gand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver room may be the Colts’ biggest concern on offense right now. Alec Pierce continues working his way back from ankle surgery, while Josh Downs and Laquon Treadwell have also missed practice time with injuries.

Ashton Dulin is currently listed as the third starting receiver ahead of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Anthony Gould, Deion Burks and several inexperienced options make up much of the depth behind the starters.

Tyler Warren sits atop a six-man group featuring Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Carson Towt and Pharaoh Brown. Carrying a crowded tight end room has been common throughout Shane Steichen’s tenure, but it could be even more important this season considering the uncertainty at receiver.

Warren is coming off an excellent rookie season, while Alie-Cox and Ogletree give Indianapolis experienced options behind him. The depth also gives Steichen plenty of flexibility to lean into heavier personnel if the wide receiver room remains thin.

Tanor Bortolini continues to establish himself at center. The third-year lineman sits firmly atop the depth chart and has developed into one of the strongest young pieces on the offensive line.

At running back, DJ Giddens is listed behind Jonathan Taylor with rookie Seth McGowan third. McGowan has been a bright spot while Giddens has dealt with a hamstring injury, making the seventh-round rookie worth watching this preseason.

Colts’ Defense Has Plenty of Upside

Jun 9, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1), Indianapolis Colts safety A.J. Haulcy (25) and Indianapolis Colts safety Daniel Scott (32) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker might be one of the weakest rooms on the roster. Rookie CJ Allen and Akeem Davis-Gaither are listed as starters, while Bryce Boettcher surprisingly sits third at WILL despite significant first-team work since the spring.

If rookies Allen and Boettcher can make an immediate impact, the outlook could change quickly.

The secondary has a much higher ceiling. Defensive backs Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward Sr., Justin Walley and Camryn Bynum headline a group capable of being elite if they stay healthy.

Rookie AJ Haulcy only adds to the excitement. He is listed as the starting strong safety ahead of Hunter Wohler and intercepted Daniel Jones during Sunday’s practice.

Two Competitions to Watch Closely

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) participate in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Backup quarterback and kicker remain the two biggest unresolved battles on the depth chart. Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson Sr. are co-listed behind Daniel Jones, while Blake Grupe and Spencer Shrader remain co-listed at kicker.

Jones will sit Thursday against New England, giving Leonard and Richardson a chance to separate themselves. The same goes for Grupe and Shrader, with preseason performance likely to play a major role in deciding the job.

The depth chart is unofficial, but it gives Indianapolis a clear set of storylines to watch. Receiver health, the crowded tight end room and several young players could make this roster look much different by Week 1.

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