Biggest Takeaways From Day 6 of Colts Training Camp: Explosive Passing Attack Takes Center Stage

WESTFIELD, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts' offense has officially started airing it out.

The Colts took advantage of their longest training camp practice yet (1 hr 30 mins) on Tuesday, running their first 1-on-1 period between skill positions and had multiple 11-on-11 sessions.

Follow along as I break down what I saw from the Colts' sixth practice of training camp.

Offense Dominates Downfield

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) catches a pass Monday, July 28, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts had multiple team sessions (7-on-7 and 11-on-11) during their training camp practice on Tuesday, and their passing attack shined throughout.

Specifically, the Colts' offense began airing it out downfield for the first time in training camp. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones remained an efficient quick-hitter throughout the early stages of practice before settling in and taking the top of the Colts' defense.

Jones not only had multiple 20+ yard connections throughout the day to different passcatchers (Laquon Treadwell, Tyler Warren, Ashton Dulin, and Will Mallory), but he was remarkably consistent downfield.

Each of these team sessions took place from the offense's 20-yard line, and the Colts' starting quarterback remained poised in the pocket despite being backed up deep in his own territory.

Jones found Josh Downs on an out route off a pick play for a touchdown during their lone red zone period, which was a fun reminder for just how much of a threat the Colts' fourth-year receiver can be in the short passing game.

A big reason the Colts' offense dominated through the air can be attributed to star cornerback Sauce Gardner's absence (illness), but even then, the starting defensive backfield without him had a strong coverage showing overall.

I'd also be remiss to not point out that rookies LB Bryce Boettcher and S A.J. Haulcy each appeared to have Jones dead to rights as blitzing pass-rushers during two of his aforementioned deep connections, but Jones's decisiveness and ball placement were enough to get excited about.

Simply put, Jones was dicing up the Colts' starting defensive backfield despite having a subpar wide receiver room to work with.

As we've said throughout camp, Jones's physical return is as impressive as it is important, but his continued passing performance suggests that a true return to form from early on in 2025 is in order.

Pass Rush Intensifies

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Arden Key (98) walks up the field with Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Training camp allows for quarterbacks to get the ball out even after would-be sacks, and that pass rush presence was in full during Tuesday's practice.

Third-year edge defender Laiatu Latu had a sack during 11-on-11s against second-year right tackle Jalen Travis and also had a forced fumble on rookie running back Seth McGowan.

The Colts' defensive end battle opposite Latu between Arden Key and Jaylahn Tuimoloau was back and forth, with both Key and Tuimoloau securing would-be sacks from inside alignment.

Finally, rookie defensive ends George Gumbs Jr. and Mitchell Melton also had sacks of their own against the reserve units. The former also performed at a high level against the run, having his best day of camp thus far.

First 1-on-1 Session Confirms WR Room Lacks Juice

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16), Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (13) participate in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it may seem contradictory to critique the wide receiver room's performance after praising the passing attack, I can't help but point out that the Colts' first 1-on-1 session between passcatchers and defensive backs left a lot to be desired.

The wideouts were largely successful with Daniel Jones throwing their way, but they also were matched up with reserve players for the most part. Outside of Josh Downs, whose battles with Justin Walley are appointment viewing, the Colts' wide receivers were constantly lined up against backups.

The Colts' offensive skill positions ultimately showed up when it mattered most during those aforementioned team sessions, but the 1-on-1 period in question left me with the conclusion that this wide receiver room indeed lacks necessary juice.

Head coach Shane Steichen is known for serving up looks for his offense to excel in, but when you put a microscope on each contributor, you see just how few threats there are.

Yes, Alec Pierce's return will improve the passing attack's outlook overnight, but there's still a concerning lack of depth beneath him.

Even with WR3 candidates Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine proving to be viable options throughout training camp thus far, the concern remains.

The Colts cannot afford to push Dulin to his limit, as he's proven to be a vital part of their special teams operation. And while it's fine to bank on Westbrook-Ikhine becoming a part-time contributor, the overall depth makes it almost impossible to think that one injury to either Pierce or Downs wouldn't derail their passing attack. Laquon Treadwell has also flashed at times, but it's counting on a longtime depth piece to emerge in his eleventh season.

Second-year tight end Tyler Warren is set to remain a focal point of the passing game, which means not as much pressure will be put on the wide receiver room. Even then, the offense desperately needs another capable body added to the mix.

Kicking Competition Continues to Separate

Indianapolis Colts kicker Blake Grupe (10) prepares to kick the ball Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Blake Grupe and Spencer Shrader serve as the most talented kicking competition amongst all NFL teams, but it's the former who has quickly become the leader of the clubhouse.

Grupe was 6-6 on Monday's practice with makes from 25, 33, 39, 45, 51, 57. Shrader was 4-6 during his showing on Tuesday, with misses from 45 and 57.

We'll cover the state of this competition in full in a later piece, but for now, just know that Grupe looks to be the favorite as we break from practice before the Colts' night practice (8-10 PM EST) on Thursday.

Other Notes:

Backup QB: The QB2 battle between Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson remains 'neck and neck.' That's not because both are playing at high levels; quite the contrary. Richardson continues to be the hot-and-cold quarterback that's plagued his rookie contract, with today showing a top-tier pitch-and-catch between him and rookie Deion Burks with the third team before he dropped his fourth snap of the preseason, while Leonard remains the safe, in-control quarterback who falters once the play opens up.

Seth McGowan: The rookie running back has begun to emerge in recent days. DJ Giddens was out during Tuesday's practice, and McGowan took advantage of his opportunity with the first team as he split reps with Jonathan Taylor. The rookie did have his first fumble of camp, but for the most part, he continues to prove himself as a shifty, inside rusher.

Buckner's Ramp-Up: The Colts' star defensive tackle had his first 11-on-11 team session in pads on Tuesday. Indianapolis is slowly but surely working him back from his scary neck injury (herniated disc) from a season ago, and so far, so good when it comes to getting the Buckner we've come to know back.

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