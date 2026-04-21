Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke with the local media yesterday and answered questions regarding hot topics like the future of Anthony Richardson Sr., Daniel Jones' rehab status, and areas the team has improved.

However, one specific answer that Ballard provided gave key insight on what positions the Colts might be prioritizing for the NFL draft that goes down later this week.

When asked about the strengths he sees in the 2026 draft, Ballard provided five specific roster spots, which could be how the Colts approach things ahead of a massive season where everything is riding on success.

“Look, I do think linebacker is pretty good. I think edge is good. I think there's some pretty good wideouts in this draft, kind of at every level. I think the interior of the o-line, I think there's some pretty good depth. And then I think there's some safeties that are – some depth at safety too.”

#Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked which positions he feels are the best in the draft class. He didn’t rank them, but in his order:



1. LB

2. EDGE

3. WR

4. iOL

5. S



Ironically enough, it feels as though he did rank them based on Indy’s needs. Coincidence? Or a lucky draw? pic.twitter.com/3LCczto3C9 — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) April 20, 2026

While Ballard didn't rank these five positions by biggest need, it's safe to say that these are the spots where the Colts need the most help.

At a glance, this could be the list by what Indianapolis requires most to bolster thin areas of the roster.

1st: Defensive end

2nd: Linebacker

3rd: Wide receiver

4th: Interior offensive line depth

5th: Safety depth

Without question, the biggest need is defensive end.

After veterans Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam left in free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, this leaves the edge rusher room needing more potency.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws against Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen if Jaylahn Tuimoloau can be the next man up opposite Laiatu Latu, but the Colts did add depth in the form of Arden Key and Micheal Clemons. Also, Tyquan Lewis is still on the roster, but is currently a free agent.

As for the linebacker, Indianapolis traded former defensive captain and Pro Bowler, Zaire Franklin, to the Green Bay Packers, which left them without their field general for the stop troops.

This opens up the door for new addition Akeem Davis-Gaither to shine, and might hint that Indianapolis is higher on Jaylon Carlies than we previously anticipated.

Regardless, the Colts need to target the linebacker position during the draft. Some believe it needs to be one of their first few picks, but Ballard has nailed this position multiple times on Day 3.

Next is wide receiver. After Indy traded Michael Pittman Jr. to create cap space, it makes Alec Pierce the go-to guy with Josh Downs slated to have a bigger role.

With what's left at wideout in free agency looking unappealing, expect the Colts to select another pass-catcher to become the next WR3.

Fourth on the list is interior offensive line depth. One trait the Colts love in O-Line depth is a player who can slot into multiple positions.

Guard can use more backup behind Quenton Nelson and Matt Goncalves, and the Colts saw their insurance policy at center, Danny Pinter, leave for the Baltimore Ravens.

It wouldn't surprise me if Indianapolis figures out a way to double-dip for more offensive line help. Another approach would be to grab a draft prospect who can play both guard and center, similar to what Pinter provided.

Lastly is safety depth. Indy lost Nick Cross to the Washington Commanders, which left what appeared to be a hole at the position next to Cam Bynum.

But Hunter Wohler could be the next starting strong safety after an impressive showing last year during training camp, the joint practice with the Ravens, and the preseason.

Indy did sign Juanyeh Thomas and Jonathan Owens, which greatly helps with this matter. Still, there's nothing wrong with bringing in a hungry rookie to compete for a rotational responsibility.

Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard speaks with media Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Colts practice facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ballard is at the end of the line with the Colts organization and Carlie Irsay-Gordon, so this draft is arguably the most important he's ever approached as the general manager.

It'll be tougher without a first-round pick, but the Colts have nailed massive talents in the second round in years past, securing players like Pittman, Jonathan Taylor, and Shaq Leonard.

Look for these five positions to be addressed, and potentially follow the order that is featured in this piece.

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