Colts Could Be Without Key Offensive Weapon Against Titans

Friday brought a mixed bag of injury news for the Indianapolis Colts ahead of Sunday's AFC South matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Several key players appear to be trending in the right direction, but Indianapolis has already ruled out two contributors, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren remains questionable.

Of all the developments on Friday's report, Warren's status is easily the one that concerns me most.

Tyler Warren Remains the Biggest Question Mark

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) in the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Warren was arguably the only bright spot for this offense in last week's 34-22 loss to Pittsburgh, catching seven passes for 83 yards and adding a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Through five games, he has 30 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns, trailing only Josh Downs in receiving yards for Indianapolis. Losing him would be a massive blow to a passing attack that is already running out of healthy weapons.

Alec Pierce remains on injured reserve, Darius Slayton was released Friday without ever appearing in a game for Indianapolis, and Dulin has now been ruled out for a second straight week.

That leaves Keenan Allen, Josh Downs, Laquon Treadwell and Deion Burks as the primary wide receiver options, with Warren's status potentially making things even thinner.

Warren wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, making his late-week appearance with a groin injury even more concerning.

The good news is Allen and Downs have logged two straight full practices after lighter workloads Wednesday. Daniel Jones was also a full participant all three days despite remaining on the report with an ankle designation.

Will Mallory practiced fully all week as he works his way back from a thumb injury, although he is also listed as questionable while Indianapolis decides whether to activate him from injured reserve.

Most of the Report Trended in the Right Direction

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jalen Travis (75) runs onto the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Warren, Carlies and Dulin, Friday was fairly encouraging.

Jonathan Taylor logged his second consecutive full practice, while Jalen Travis progressed from not practicing Wednesday to limited Thursday and full participation Friday.

Grover Stewart returned to full participation after a rest day Thursday, while Charvarius Ward has now practiced fully on back-to-back days. DeForest Buckner did not practice Friday, but his absence was rest-related.

Carlies being out for a second straight week still hurts a linebacker room that has struggled early this season, but Warren's status carries the biggest offensive implications.

Colts Need Their Passing Game

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) celebrates with Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee owns PFF's 26th-ranked coverage unit through five weeks, which should give Indianapolis an opportunity to attack through the air.

But without Pierce, Dulin and potentially Warren, I am not sure the Colts have enough firepower to fully take advantage. That could put even more pressure on Downs and Taylor.

Tennessee ranks eighth in both PFF run-defense grade and tackling grade, meaning the matchup on the ground may be tougher than its 0-5 record suggests.

With Indianapolis' bottom ranked pass defense, both teams may want to attack through the air.

With an already depleted receiving corps, having Warren available could be the difference between an offense that finds its rhythm and another frustrating afternoon for Daniel Jones.

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