Colts' Defensive Depth has Seen Significant Improvement This Offseason

The Indianapolis Colts entered the free agency and NFL Draft portions of the 2026 offseason with a lot of work to do. Outside of retaining its top internal free agent in wide receiver Alec Pierce, the Colts were left with many holes on their roster, namely on the defensive side of the ball.

Although general manager Chris Ballard parted ways with longtime leaders and key contributors wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., linebacker Zaire Franklin, and cornerback Kenny Moore II earlier this offseason, the Colts feel as though they've improved at positions they previously thought were solidified.

Head coach Shane Steichen and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter may have lost starters Michael Pittman Jr. and right tackle Braden Smith, but Indianapolis is confident in their succession plans at said roles with the emergence of Alec Pierce and the continued success of offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr.'s strong track record of developing guys to fill starting voids.

The Colts are largely running it back on offense as they attempt to replicate their early-season success from last year, so it's no surprise that most of their work done this offseason has been toward addressing their defense for second-year defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Follow along as we break down the newly cushioned defensive roster that general manager Chris Ballard has set up for this make-or-break season.

Colts' New-Look Defensive Depth

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Entering the 2025-26 regular season, Indianapolis lacked viable depth throughout most of its defense but had a strong group of projected starters. This time around, the Colts are confident in their defensive roster, but there are still numerous starting jobs up for grabs.

Although top draft selections linebacker CJ Allen and safety A.J. Haulcy are expected to take on starting roles as rookies, they still have to earn their jobs. The Colts remain high on second-year safety Hunter Wohler and free agent signee Juanyeh Thomas, making the competition for the opening at strong safety that much harder.

Allen is almost guaranteed to become defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's new green dot as a rookie at the MIKE linebacker spot, though the WILL linebacker spot is still there for the taking, and Chris Ballard's additions of Akeem Davis-Gaither in free agency and linebacker Bryce Boettcher in the draft project for a lively competition at said spot.

The Colts have an opening at starting defensive end opposite of third-year pass rusher Laiatu Latu. Second-year rusher and 2025 second-round pick Jaylahn Tuimoloau is expected to earn said spot, but free agent signees Arden Key and Michael Clemons will provide worthwhile depth if neither can win the job.

After letting the previous rotational room of Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, and Tyquan Lewis walk earlier this offseason, the Colts believe they've succeeded in turning to a room with more juice.

The Colts have been tied to numerous bigger-name defensive ends throughout the offseason thus far, so expect them to remain active on the market throughout the summer, especially since various veterans with upside remain unsigned. Even if Indianapolis' hypothetical addition comes in and wins the starting job, the Colts have set themselves up nicely to have a rotation with more explosiveness.

Though he won't compete for the starting role, adding defensive tackle Colby Wooden's services by trading Zaire Franklin remains the Colts' most underrated move of the offseason thus far.

Star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is returning from a serious neck injury that kept him out of the latter half of the 2025 season, and Wooden's experience as a starter for the Green Bay Packers last season proves that he's not only an upgrade from Neville Gallimore from last season but a necessary addition to the mix. Wooden and Adetomiwa Adebawore project to be the Colts' best defensive tackle reserve duo in the Ballard era.

Finally, the Lou Anarumo former player pipeline has been in full effect this offseason. After a successful mid-season signing that saw Germaine Pratt slide in nicely alongside Zaire Franklin in 2025, general manager Chris Ballard decided to reunite Lou Anarumo with two more of his former Bengals defenders, the aforementioned addition of Akeem Davis-Gaither and the free agent signing of cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

The Colts are most set at boundary cornerback with Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward Sr. returning, but Taylor-Britt's added presence is a necessary addition to the fold. As we've seen with Indianapolis throughout the Ballad era, one injury to a cornerback room can ruin a defense, and Taylor-Britt's addition provides much-needed insurance.

It's hard to say just how high this Colts defense can fly with so much unknown regarding their eventual group of starters, but at least general manager Chris Ballard can sleep well at night knowing that he's strengthened the bottom of the defensive roster in an attempt to leave no stone unturned.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter