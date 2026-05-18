Colts DC Lou Anarumo Broke Down Key Defenders for the 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into year two of Lou Anarumo's multiple defense, a unit that prides itself on complexity from all position groups.

While his specialization resides in the defensive backfield, Anarumo has been able to modernize his defense so that each position is required to have enough versatility to use throughout each level of the field.

In essence, though he'll utilize any specialist player as he sees fit, Anarumo prefers to have as many defensive chess pieces at his disposal so that he can muddy the water for opposing quarterbacks.

The Colts' second-year defensive coordinator joined JJ Stankevitz on The Colts Show to break down some of his most important defenders for the upcoming season, providing one-word descriptors as well as some additional thoughts along the way.

Follow along as we cover each of the seven Colts defenders that Lou Anarumo chatted about in this recent interview.

1. Linebacker CJ Allen

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In One Word: Intensity

Anarumo pointed out how he had recently watched the Indianapolis Colts' behind the scenes video that covered the draft process, and when he got to the CJ Allen portion of said video, included footage of Allen's pre-game antics reaffirmed Anarumo's belief in his leadership qualities even as a rookie.

Speaking of responsibilities as a rookie, CJ Allen has been slated to become Anarumo's next green dot of the defense since the moment he was drafted. A massive void remained after losing their longtime starter and leader of the defense in linebacker Zaire Franklin earlier this offseason, but Anarumo is confident that Allen could slot in nicely even if he were to win the job.

"It certainly adds more to his plate," Anarumo explained. "As a playcaller, you try not to give too much information, you know you want to give the playcall and then maybe a couple of reminders...I think especially with a young guy, less is more. So, we would take that approach if that's the route we go."

2. Safety A.J. Haulcy

Safety AJ Haulcy 13 interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In One Word: Baller

The Colts entered draft weekend with an opening at strong safety following Nick Cross's departure to Washington in free agency, but Lou Anarumo is excited about the prospect of third-round draft selection A.J. Haulcy sliding into that role.

"He's all over the field when you watch the tape," Anarumo began breaking down Haulcy's game.

"He can be physical at the point of attack, makes plays on the ball in backend playing deep zone. He's everything you want in a safety.

Anarumo had garnered a reputation of preferring experience over potential for his defense, resulting in veterans playing over younger players and especially rookies, but Haulcy presents a well-traveled profile in year one that suggests he'll be able to start out of the gate.

3. Cornerback Sauce Gardner

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

In One Word: Confident

Indianapolis made a blockbuster deal for star cornerback Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline last season, famously trading away a haul that included the Colts' next two first-round picks along with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

Although the Colts only saw Gardner start four games in his first (half) season, Lou Anarumo is excited to get him and his confidence back into the mix as he returns from a nagging calf injury that caused him to miss time in the Colts' second half of the season.

"Well, I think at that position, if you don't have that mindset or aura about you when you step on the field, you know, you're playing the hardest position on the field other than quarterback because the rules are against you, you're backpedaling while the other guy is going forward and knows where he's going, and you can't touch [the passcatcher]," Anarumo said of Gardner's necessary mindset.

"He walks around like he knows he's good, and that's because he is."

4. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) celebrates a tackle against Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

In One Word: Consistent

The Colts' star defensive tackle missed the majority of the Colts' second half of the 2025 season as he nursed a herniated disc injury to his neck. DeForest Buckner has now missed 5+ games in each of the past two seasons, otherwise he's been as durable and dependable as can be throughout his ten-year career thus far.

Lou Anarumo struggled to find just one word to describe Buckner, as he views the veteran defensive tackle as the straw that stirs the drink on defense.

"You could use a hundred words for him -- dominant, consistent, etc. -- he's everything a professional football player at the highest level embodies," said Anarumo.

"Buck's everything you want, and we're so fortunate that he's recovering through this process. We're excited to see a healthy [DeForest] Buckner out there next year."

5. Defensive end Laiatu Latu

Sep 22, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) celebrates a sack during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

In One Word: Eclectic

Laiatu Latu has been chasing high expectations since he was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. While he's upped his sack total in each of his two seasons in the league, Lou Anarumo believes Latu's versatility is an unmatched skillset that he'll ultimately use to his advantage for years to come.

"[Latu's] a jack of all trades, man. He likes different things off the field. He's gonna be an unbelievable player, as he continues his process as a football player, he was on his way to 10+ sacks last year. I think he'll get there this year without a doubt," Anarumo explained.

"He's always dialed in -- as a worker, as a teammate -- everything about him says team. He's him, and he does it the way he sees fit. And when I say that, I mean just how he kinda goes about life. It's a good thing when I use that word; I just think he's got his own way about him."

6. Safety Cam Bynum

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) looks on in the first quarter of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

In One Word: Aventurous

As Cam Bynum regularly says, it's a movie, and Lou Anarumo understands his persona perfectly.

When it comes to Bynum's efforts on the gridiron, there's not a better veteran to be Anarumo's centerfielder back deep. The second-year defensive coordinator is excited to see what Bynum can do in their second season together, especially with multiple rookies set to play big roles around him.

"Cam is great. He's a student of the game. He really is a great, steady rock back there. You saw his ball skills on display last year," Anarumo explained.

"He's been through a number of different systems, but has a really good understanding of what we're doing, what we're trying to do, and how we're trying to use him and the other pieces around him. He'll help whoever's lined up next to him this year."

7. Cornerback Justin Walley

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Justin Walley (27) stands on the field Tuesday, June 10, 2025, during NFL Colts mandatory mini camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In One Word: Energy

Unfortunately for all those associated with the Indianapolis Colts, Justin Walley was destined for a big role as a rookie before a torn ACL in training camp ended his first season in the pros before it could begin.

Outside of Walley himself, nobody was more bummed about his injury than defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who said that his energy and eagerness to contribute are what set him apart early on.

"He's got a ton of energy in everything he does. I was really disappointed for him, and for us, that he got injured," Anarumo explained.

"I've said it since the play happened at Baltimore -- as a rookie, we're in some sort of team drill against them at Baltimore, Lamar [Jackson] sees a rookie out there with Rashod Bateman, and most rookies would've had their eyes in the backfield and gotten beat, but Walley matched the double move, came out of it, ran down the field and broke the pass up, and I was like, 'We've got one.'"

Walley has some massive shoes to fill as Kenny Moore II's projected successor, but as evidenced by Lou Anarumo, head coach Shane Steichen, and general manager Chris Ballard's comments since, the Colts are confident in what he can do in year two.

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